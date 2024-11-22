Fortuna ecstatic for TCC Match Play defense vs Lee

MANILA, Philippines — Mikha Fortuna couldn’t have asked for a more electrifying start to her title-retention campaign in the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational.

Drawn against one of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s rising stars, Jiwon Lee, the former University of Oklahoma standout remains unfazed as she gears up for the knockout competition starting November 26 at the challenging TCC course in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

With years of head-to-head experience from her college golf days, Fortuna views the high-pressure format as her playground.

“I totally love playing match plays,” said Fortuna, who showcased her mastery in this setup by dominating Laurea Duque, 7&5, to capture last year’s crown. “I played so many college matches back in Oklahoma, so I really enjoy the feeling of it.”

Despite clinching the title in 2023, Fortuna struggled to convert that momentum into an LPGT victory this season. She came close, notably falling just one stroke short to Lee in a gripping finish at Splendido.

That close contest adds another layer of intrigue to their upcoming clash, promising fireworks early in the P1.5-million season-ending event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“Jiwon is definitely a great player,” said Fortuna. “Knowing that she’ll be my first match, it’s going to be a great and competitive one, which I like. But I’m not setting any expectations — I’ll just stick to my game and enjoy the experience.”

While her LPGT season featured consistent finishes, including a runner-up spot and a couple of third-place results, Fortuna remains determined to fine-tune her game and close the season on a high note.

“Overall, I’d say my season was okay. I had many opportunities to win, but that’s golf — it can be unpredictable,” she said. “There’s still so much to improve, but looking back, I’m happy with my performance. This week, being the last, I’ll give it everything I have.”

Fortuna isn’t the only player poised for a tough opening-round match. The four-day tournament kicks off with thrilling pairings, including top seed Harmie Constantino versus Kayla Nocum; No. 2 Sarah Ababa taking on Pamela Mariano; and third-ranked Chihiro Ikeda facing Kristine Fleetwood.

In other matchups, Gretchen Villacencio battles Rev Alcantara; Florence Bisera meets Velinda Castil, Marvi Monsalve challenges Chanelle Avaricio; and Daniella Uy squares off with Apple Fudolin.