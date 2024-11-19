^

Sports

Red Warriors try to catch UAAP Final Four bus

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 5:51pm
Red Warriors try to catch UAAP Final Four bus
The Red Warriors aim to snap a 15-year drought and want no complications for the last Final Four ticket with the Adamson Soaring Falcons on the lookout from fifth spot.
STAR / Russell Palma

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

8 a.m. – UPIS vs UE (JHS)

10 a.m. – FEU-D vs NUNS (JHS)

12 p.m. – DLSZ vs Ateneo (JHS)

2 p.m. – UST vs AdU (JHS)

5:30 p.m. – UP vs UE (Men)

MANILA, Philippines — University of the East shoots for the last semifinal spot against University of the Philippines in the penultimate playdate of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Game time is at 5:30 p.m., with the Red Warriors eyeing to snap a 15-year drought and wanting no complications for the last Final Four ticket with the Adamson Soaring Falcons on the lookout from fifth spot.

The skidding UE side with four straight losses sports a 6-7 slate and could reach the magic number of seven wins with a victory against UP (10-3), already in the Final Four and assured of a twice-to-beat edge as the No. 2 seed. 

A win by the Warriors would eliminate the Falcons (5-8) from contention regardless of the result of their final match on Saturday against also-ran Ateneo (4-9) and push them to the Final Four for the first time since the era of school legend Paul Lee in 2009. 

Otherwise, UE could be in a playoff with Adamson to complete the picture and UP stands in the way not to spoil anything but to prime up for a Final Four showdown against the vastly improved University of Santo Tomas. 

UST over the weekend dodged any complications by finishing with a 7-7 slate after a 75-49 win over Adamson as UE absorbed a costly defeat to Ateneo, 71-67, to miss out on an outright ticket. 

Good thing for the Warriors of coach Jack Santiago, they will welcome back prized reinforcement Precious Momowei from a one-game suspension after two unsportsmanslike fouls and an ejection in a 76-67 loss against UST.

FIGHTING MAROONS

RED WARRIORS

UAAP

UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST

UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reyes keen on chasing NBA dream

Reyes keen on chasing NBA dream

1 day ago
Most young talented Filipino basketball players are bringing their act abroad somewhere in Asia or beyond for greener pa...
Sports
fbtw
PGFlex hoops: Maroon rally to nip MCU; Adamson escapes La Salle

PGFlex hoops: Maroon rally to nip MCU; Adamson escapes La Salle

9 hours ago
Rey Remogat dropped two booming treys, while Miguel Yniguez was steady from the free throw area in the last six minutes as...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas unleashing twin tower

Gilas unleashing twin tower

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Seven-foot-three Kai Sotto has been cleared to see action for Gilas Pilipinas, making way for the twin tower combo with June...
Sports
fbtw
Thailand ekes out win vs Myanmar; Vietnam crushes Indonesia

Thailand ekes out win vs Myanmar; Vietnam crushes Indonesia

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The game had all the makings of a repeat of Thailand’s grind-it-out match against Indonesia in the tournament opener,...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals face Bolts in lone tune-up

Nationals face Bolts in lone tune-up

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas will play PBA Philippine Cup champion Meralco this morning at the Inspire Sports Academy gym, Calamba in its only tune-up...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clippers upset Warriors; Lillard saves Bucks

Clippers upset Warriors; Lillard saves Bucks

2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers held off a furious late rally to upset the pace-setting Golden State Warriors, 102-99, in the NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Resolution expected soon for POC electoral cases

Resolution expected soon for POC electoral cases

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee’s electoral commission vowed to resolve several protests filed by both the two parties...
Sports
fbtw
UST rookie Acido sprays 'main weapon' in pivotal Tigers win

UST rookie Acido sprays 'main weapon' in pivotal Tigers win

5 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas rookie Amiel Acido provided spark off the bench to help the Growling Tigers rout the Adamson Soaring...
Sports
fbtw
Gonzaga cops twin titles in PPS Dipolog netfest

Gonzaga cops twin titles in PPS Dipolog netfest

7 hours ago
Ayl Gonzaga redeemed herself in Zamboanga del Norte, achieving a remarkable two-title triumph at the Dipolog City National...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with