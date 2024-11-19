^

Rock 'n' Roll Running Series promises 'electric atmosphere'

November 19, 2024 | 4:38pm
Rock 'n' Roll Running Series promises 'electric atmosphere'
From left: Rustica Faith So, Charlie Dungo, Yul Servo, Princess Galura and Melissa Henson.
MANILA, Philippines — The streets of Manila will pound with energy, music and cultural pride as the city hosts the third Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA on November 23-24.

As thousands of runners gather at Rizal Park, the atmosphere promises to be electric. Live drumbeats and dynamic performances will resonate along the route, energizing participants at every step. Themed water stations will add a dash of fun, combining hydration with entertainment.

The event offers four race categories: 5k, 10k, 21k and 42k. For marathon and half-marathon runners, the races will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday, offering a unique opportunity to traverse illuminated historical landmarks under the city’s night sky.

The host city is rolling out the red carpet for the international event, which gathers over 9,000 participants from 58 countries.

But more than the race itself, the event offers a party atmosphere filled with music and a touch of nostalgia and history.

The streets of Manila will be illuminated during the race, which covers iconic spots starting from KM 0, Intramuros, the National Museum, Jones Bridge and Chinatown.

Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo graced the event’s formal kickoff during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at Robinson’s Place Manila.

The vice mayor welcomed the international event being staged for the third time with open arms, adding that participation is “all about discipline and determination, and being fit and healthy.”

Joining Servo in the special edition of the weekly forum were Princess Galura, general manager and regional director of the organizing IRONMAN Group Philippines; Melissa Henson, chief marketing officer of AIA Philippines; Charlie Dungo of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila; and Rustica Faith So, Senior Brand Communications Executive of Asics.

Shina Buxani of Asics delivered a videotaped message citing the event as proof that running in the country “is truly alive”.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna highlighted the city’s dedication to promoting health, tourism and community spirit. She described the marathon as a testament to Manila’s progress, emphasizing its readiness to host world-class events as a cultural and global destination.

Galura said the meticulously planned event is more than just a race.

“With music and Manila's iconic landmarks, this is a celebration of the city — its resilience, history and aspirations for the future,” she said during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

The marathon’s community impact is significant. Local organizations have collaborated to ensure a smooth, safe and memorable event for participants and spectators alike.

The grand finale awaits runners at the Quirino Grandstand, where a lively midnight concert will cap off a night of endurance and entertainment.

