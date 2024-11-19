^

PGFlex hoops: Maroon rally to nip MCU; Adamson escapes La Salle

November 19, 2024 | 9:24am
Francis Nnoruka finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead UP.
PGFlex Invitational Basketball Tournament

MANILA, Philippines — Rey Remogat dropped two booming treys, while Miguel Yniguez was steady from the free throw area in the last six minutes as University of the Philippines pulled off an 80-76 come-from-behind win over the upset-conscious Manila Central University in the PGFlex Invitational Basketball Tournament on Monday, November 18, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Protecting a precarious 75-73 lead, the Maroons went to Remogat, and the transferee from University of the East did not disappoint as he banged in his second triple of the period with just 26 ticks left, which saw the small but highly charged UP supporters jumping in frenzied celebration.

But the courageous Supremos refused to roll over and die easily as MJ Joson answered quickly with a triple of his own after just four seconds gone that set off a wild finish.

Though Nigerian Francis Nnoruka bungled his two charities, the Maroons produced a defensive gem in the next play before Yniguez sealed the deal with two free throws as the Maroons hiked their record to 3-2 in the seve-team preseason tournament presented by Quintana.

The 6-foot-8 Nnoruka still led the Maroons with 31 points on top of seven boards and three assists; while Remogat and Yniguez added 18 and 13 points, respectively.

The Maroons could clinch the third outright semis berth if they beat the Adamson Falcons at the close of the first phase of eliminations on Wednesday, Nov. 20, also at the same venue. 

The Falcons will be going into Wednesday’s game with soaring confidence following their 55-54 win over the erstwhile unbeaten La Salle Archers.

The winner will join early qualifiers La Salle and Centro Escolar University.

Adamson exploited the absence of Gilas pool member Mason Amos and the ailing Kean Baclaan to improve their record to 2-3.

In the other game, Immaculada Concepcion College stunned Olivarez College, 89-86, in overtime for its second straight win in five starts.

