Pagdangananâ€™s back nine rebound hints at bright future

Pagdanganan’s back nine rebound hints at bright future

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the 11th tee during the final round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at the Pelican Golf Club on November 17, 2024 in Belleair, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan showcased her grit and talent with another impressive rally on the back nine, carding a second consecutive one-under 69 to finish joint 20th in The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican won by World No. 1 Nelly Korda in smashing fashion on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Though her final standing may not fully reflect her potential, the Filipina shotmaker’s ability to recover and deliver strong finishes highlights her growing confidence on the LPGA Tour.

After a shaky one-over front nine marred by two bogeys against a birdie, Pagdanganan regrouped with an inspiring back-nine performance. Leveraging her precise iron play, she birdied two crucial par-3s (Nos. 12 and 15), turning her round around with a 33 to close at five-under 275. This effort elevated her from tied 24th to a share of 20th, earning her $41,000 (approximately ?2.3 million).

Pagdanganan’s stats underscore her potential. Despite an average driving distance of 274 yards, slightly below her usual norm, she displayed accuracy by hitting 10 fairways and missing only three greens in regulation. However, her putting remained an area of concern, requiring 31 putts to complete her round.

In contrast, Korda delivered a championship-worthy finale, firing a scintillating five consecutive birdies on the back nine to claim the title with a 67. Korda’s 14-under 266 earned her a three-stroke victory and marked her seventh win of the season, cementing her status as the favorite heading into the CME Globe Tour Championship.

While the spotlight shone on Korda, Pagdanganan’s steady rise in the LPGA rankings cannot be overlooked. Backed by ICTSI, she improved to No. 92 in the season standings, bolstered by strong finishes in the final stretch of the tour. These include a tied 18th finish at the Maybank Championship and a share of 11th at the Lotte Championship.

Pagdanganan made the cut in 13 of her 20 tournaments this season, with her best finish being a tied seventh at the Mizuho Americas Open. Each performance underscores her ability to compete with the best and her capacity for further growth.

As she looks to the next season, Pagdanganan’s focus will likely be on refining her short game, particularly her putting, to complement her powerful drives and precise iron play. Her experience this year, coupled with her natural talent and determination, positions her as a strong contender for even higher achievements in 2025.