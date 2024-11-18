^

Sports

Pagdanganan’s back nine rebound hints at bright future

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 12:20pm
Pagdangananâ€™s back nine rebound hints at bright future
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the 11th tee during the final round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at the Pelican Golf Club on November 17, 2024 in Belleair, Florida.
Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan showcased her grit and talent with another impressive rally on the back nine, carding a second consecutive one-under 69 to finish joint 20th in The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican won by World No. 1 Nelly Korda in smashing fashion on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Though her final standing may not fully reflect her potential, the Filipina shotmaker’s ability to recover and deliver strong finishes highlights her growing confidence on the LPGA Tour.

After a shaky one-over front nine marred by two bogeys against a birdie, Pagdanganan regrouped with an inspiring back-nine performance. Leveraging her precise iron play, she birdied two crucial par-3s (Nos. 12 and 15), turning her round around with a 33 to close at five-under 275. This effort elevated her from tied 24th to a share of 20th, earning her $41,000 (approximately ?2.3 million).

Pagdanganan’s stats underscore her potential. Despite an average driving distance of 274 yards, slightly below her usual norm, she displayed accuracy by hitting 10 fairways and missing only three greens in regulation. However, her putting remained an area of concern, requiring 31 putts to complete her round.

In contrast, Korda delivered a championship-worthy finale, firing a scintillating five consecutive birdies on the back nine to claim the title with a 67. Korda’s 14-under 266 earned her a three-stroke victory and marked her seventh win of the season, cementing her status as the favorite heading into the CME Globe Tour Championship.

While the spotlight shone on Korda, Pagdanganan’s steady rise in the LPGA rankings cannot be overlooked. Backed by ICTSI, she improved to No. 92 in the season standings, bolstered by strong finishes in the final stretch of the tour. These include a tied 18th finish at the Maybank Championship and a share of 11th at the Lotte Championship.

Pagdanganan made the cut in 13 of her 20 tournaments this season, with her best finish being a tied seventh at the Mizuho Americas Open. Each performance underscores her ability to compete with the best and her capacity for further growth.

As she looks to the next season, Pagdanganan’s focus will likely be on refining her short game, particularly her putting, to complement her powerful drives and precise iron play. Her experience this year, coupled with her natural talent and determination, positions her as a strong contender for even higher achievements in 2025.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nationals face Bolts in lone tune-up

Nationals face Bolts in lone tune-up

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Gilas will play PBA Philippine Cup champion Meralco this morning at the Inspire Sports Academy gym, Calamba in its only tune-up...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons coach laments being unable to stop Tigers surge

Falcons coach laments being unable to stop Tigers surge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
“UST happened.”
Sports
fbtw
Quiban ties for 12th on birdie-birdie finish; Thai keeps crown

Quiban ties for 12th on birdie-birdie finish; Thai keeps crown

By Jan Veran | 21 hours ago
Justin Quiban overcame a challenging final round with back-to-back closing birdies, salvaging an even-par 72 and securing...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo, UE take SSL consolation tiffs

Ateneo, UE take SSL consolation tiffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Ateneo drubbed NCAA champion St. Benilde, 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, to salvage the consolation fifth place in the Shakey’s...
Sports
fbtw
Centeno falls short in world women's 10-ball title repeat bid

Centeno falls short in world women's 10-ball title repeat bid

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Chezka Centeno’s reign as world champion ended Saturday night when she fell to South Korean Seoa Seo, 4-1, 4-1, 1-4,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After long fight for glory, Nadal leaves with a legacy of memories

After long fight for glory, Nadal leaves with a legacy of memories

2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal was the "King of Clay" who also reigned on every other surface as he accumulated 22 Grand Slam titles while his...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Hornets' Ball, T-Wolves' Edwards, Bucks coach Rivers

NBA fines Hornets' Ball, T-Wolves' Edwards, Bucks coach Rivers

2 hours ago
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000 for making offensive and derogatory comments while Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas unleashing twin tower

Gilas unleashing twin tower

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Seven-foot-three Kai Sotto has been cleared to see action for Gilas Pilipinas, making way for the twin tower combo with June...
Sports
fbtw
Reyes keen on chasing NBA dream

Reyes keen on chasing NBA dream

13 hours ago
Most young talented Filipino basketball players are bringing their act abroad somewhere in Asia or beyond for greener pa...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with