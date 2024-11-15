^

Sports

Cool Smashers open quest for 11th PVL title

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 10:56am
Cool Smashers open quest for 11th PVL title
The Cool Smashers and the Flying Titans, who fought in an epic, record-breaking final last conference that ended in a Creamline championship, appeared upbeat with their respective chances after claiming some key new pieces a month ago.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Friday
(Ynares Center Antipolo)
4 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Cignal
6:30 p.m. - Creamline vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline launches its campaign for a historic 11th Premier Volleyball League championship as it clashes with a familiar foe in dangerous Petro Gazz Saturday in the All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center in mountaintop Antipolo.

The Cool Smashers will also be eyeing a breakthrough five-peat feat after conquering the last four conferences, including this season’s All-Filipino, Reinforced and Invitational.

But despite Creamline's utter domination, the path to the top should be more treacherous as the competition has significantly improved, as evidenced by the first six games of the rebooted conference having ended up in four four-setters and two five-set results.

It included the Angels -- whom the dynastic champions are facing off at 6:30 p.m. -- grinding out a 25-20, 26-28, 25-21, 25-16 win over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in last week’s opener at the PhilSports Arena.

Behind that triumph was a 34-point gem by Brooke Van Sickle and a pair of 18-point showpieces by Jonah Sabete and Aiza Pontillas.

And what made Petro Gazz scarier was it hasn’t played MJ Phillips yet after their power-hitting Filipino-American spiker had been sidelined by a left foot injury that would cost her some games including possibly this one against Creamline.

But the good news for the Cool Smashers is Alyssa Valdez, the team’s heart and soul and the face of Philippine volleyball, is close to returning after dealing with an undisclosed injury that sidelined her most of the season.

Despite her absence, Creamline had the likes of Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, Bernadeth Pons, Bea de Leon, Kyle Negrito and Pangs Panaga to carry the fight.

Cignal and Farm Fresh, meanwhile, debut this conference as they tackle each other at 4 p.m.

CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
