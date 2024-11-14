With intact core, Bulldogs optimistic on future

MANILA, Philippines -- Following an early exit from the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, NU head coach Jeff Napa said the future is still bright for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs ended their season with a 63-54 win over the defending champions La Salle Green Archers on Wednesday.

They finished with a 5-9 win-loss record, ending a two-year Final Four streak.

After the La Salle win, Napa said that he is happy with the way his group raised the bar this season.

“Confident naman talaga ako ever since. Although nagkaroon ng adversities ngayon, still, happy pa rin ako sa ginawang performance nila kasi mahirap yung nangyari, kumbaga, pero ginawa nila yung part nila. Sinubukan nila i-raise the bar despite yung adversities kumbaga,” he told reporters at the post-game press conference.

“Meron kaming something to look forward for sa next year talaga. Itong season na ito yung gagamitin namin talaga para pagbutihin pa,” he added.

In the first quarter of their first game of the season, NU lost Mo Diassana to a season-ending knee injury.

NU is expected to have an intact core next season, led by Jake Figueroa, Jolo Manansala and Steve Nash Enriquez. Pat Yu and Donn Lim have both used up their eligibility.

“Unang-una, hindi na nga namin inisip yung mga what if eh. Saan ako naging proud? Sa lahat ng ginawa nila kasi basta sikreto na lang yung mga challenges na naexperience nila. Happy ako na tinagos nila ‘yon no matter what happened,” Napa said.

“Looking forward kami to perform next year, pero may galit,” he added.

Napa also said that he is expecting to possibly bring in big men from the juniors ranks -- Jedrick Solomon, Miguel Palanca and Collins Akowe.

This, then, would solve the positioning problems they had throughout the season, which saw smaller players get minutes on the frontcourt.

“Mahirap sa sitwasyon talaga nila na maglaro ng out of position. Hinanda ko sila for three years sa normal na posisyon nila ‘eh para sa mga next steps nila, tapos ngayon, biglang nagbago ulit,” he said.

“Pero yun yung challenge naman sa buhay, na kahit gaano kahirap, may liwanag. May solusyon."