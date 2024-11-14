^

Sports

Wembanyama explodes for career-high 50 points as Spurs trounce Wizards

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 12:06pm
Wembanyama explodes for career-high 50 points as Spurs trounce Wizards
SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks past Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Washington Wizards in the first half at Frost Bank Center on November 13, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Ronald Cortes / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Fifty for Wemby. 

Victor Wembanyama erupted for a career-high 50 points to tow the San Antonio Spurs over the Washington Wizards, 139-130, Thursday morning (Manila time) at the Frost Bank Center in Texas.

Wembanyama showcased his range with 8-of-16 3-pointers and 18-of-29 from the field. He finished with 50 points, six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.

The two teams were kept in a close fight through the 7:38 mark of the third, after the Wizards’ Alex Sarr dunk made it an 82-83 deficit.

But a 25-5 run capped by a split from the line by Wembanyama broke the game wide open, making it a 108-87 lead.

The double-digit advantage of the Spurs were maintained for the most part of the fourth, but the Wizards were able to slowly nip the lead away.

A 3-pointer by Corey Kispert cut the lead to five, 130-135, but a pair of free throws by Devin Vassell kept the Wizards at bay, 137-130, with 22 seconds left. 

Jordan Poole then turned the ball over, and Chris Paul iced the game with free throws.

Vassell added 17 markers for the Spurs, while Julian Champagnie had 12. 

Poole finished with 42 markers, six dimes and two boards on 15-of-22 shooting, but turnovers dampened his performance.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 11 points in overtime and finished with 59 points and 14 rebounds to tow the Bucks over the Detroit Pistons, 127-120. 

Antetokounmpo made 21 of his 34 field goals and made all but one of his 17 free throws to grab the win. 

Brook Lopez added 29 markers and eight boards for Milwaukee. 

Cade Cunningham finished with 35 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Pistons, while Malik Beasley had 26 markers and 10 boards.

Over in New York, the Knicks stormed back from 22 points down, but ultimately fell to the Chicago Bulls, 124-123, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. 

A late foul by Josh Hart on a 3-point attempt by Coby White spelled the difference in the game, which was an anti-climactic finish to a heart-stopping game. 

The Bulls led by 22, 90-68, at the 3:53 mark of the third quarter after a layup by Zach LaVine. 

New York, though, finished the frame with a 17-0 run to cut the lead to five, 85-90. 

A tip-in dunk by Patrick Williams to start the fourth halted the blitz, but the Knicks kept on coming. 

A layup by Hart and a technical free throw by Karl-Anthony Towns gave New York a 98-96 lead, but the advantage was taken back by a triple by Ayo Dosunmu. 

Miles McBride, Julian Phillips and Towns then traded buckets to keep the contest at a 102-all deadlock. 

The Bulls held a four-point lead, 119-115, after a White 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining, but back-to-back deuces by OG Anunoby and Towns tied the game anew. 

A Jalen Brunson jumper pushed the Knicks back to the lead, 121-119, but free throws by Dosunmu tied it with less than 30 seconds to go. 

Brunson broke the ice and hit a driving layup for the lead, 123-121, but White received the ball on the inbounds play on the other end, hoisted up a 3-pointer, and Hart hit him from way beyond. 

He calmly sank all three free throws that put the Bulls ahead, 124-123, and Brunson missed a late stepback jumper that would have given New York the win. 

LaVine finished with 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while White had 22. Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams and Dosunmu had 22, 19 and 18 markers, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers won their 13th straight game in the season after trampling the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-106. 

Darius Garland finished with 25 points, six assists and five rebounds for Cleveland, while Donovan Mitchell had a near triple-double with 23 markers, 13 boards and nine dimes.
 
Jared McCain spearheaded the depleted Sixers with 34 points and 10 assists. Philadelphia dropped to 2-9 in the season.

The Houston Rockets also triumphed over the Los Angeles Clippers, 111-103; the Boston Celtics drubbed the Brooklyn Nets, 139-114; the Oklahoma City Thunder zapped the New Orleans Pelicans, 106-88; and the Orlando Magic blasted the Indiana Pacers, 94-90. 

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto, Edu doubtful for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Sotto, Edu doubtful for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas may be without two key big men for the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

Quiambao confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

18 hours ago
La Salle star Kevin Quiambao will play for Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers despite...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers near top seeding; Knights eased out

Blazers near top seeding; Knights eased out

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
College of St. Benilde continued to make a case for top seeding in the Final Four as it downed San Beda, 70-62, yesterday...
Sports
fbtw

’Trotters put on a show

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s not supposed to be fierce competition on the hardcourt.
Sports
fbtw
Fortuna opens with 3-under 69 in Taiwan golf

Fortuna opens with 3-under 69 in Taiwan golf

13 hours ago
Unable to get untracked in a backside start, Mikha Fortuna unleashed a strong finishing kick, birdying the last two holes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mike Tyson, 58, back in ring to face YouTuber Paul

Mike Tyson, 58, back in ring to face YouTuber Paul

1 hour ago
Nearly 40 years after making his professional debut, and 19 years after being battered into retirement, a 58-year-old Mike...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

3 hours ago
Rory McIlroy gave himself an eight out of 10 for the 2024 season that promised much but delivered only two titles, but on...
Sports
fbtw
MVPSF taekwondo draws huge field

MVPSF taekwondo draws huge field

13 hours ago
The Philippine Taekwondo Association hopes to spot potential members of the national team when it stages the Smart/MVPSF National...
Sports
fbtw

Asics RnR listup still on

13 hours ago
Registration is still open for the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila, presented by AIA Vitality, set Nov. 23-24.
Sports
fbtw
EASL: Bolts rally to escape Busan KCC; Beermen routed

EASL: Bolts rally to escape Busan KCC; Beermen routed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts stormed from double digits down and squeaked past the Busan KCC Egis, 81-80, in the East Asia Super League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with