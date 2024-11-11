Lim bests Olivarez to retain Asmara Open crown

MANILA, Philippines — Top seed Alberto “AJ” Lim Jr. reaffirmed his mastery over second seed Eric Olivarez Jr., 6-2, 6-2, and won the Asmara Open for the second straight year at the resort’s tennis courts in Banilad, Cebu City over the weekend.

The title win embellished Lim’s status as the country’s top player, having won the Balangay Open and Lucena Open — both Grade A events — early this year.

That also extended Lim’s amazing winning title streak to eight since he came from a two-year break last year.

So overpowering was Lim he caught Olivarez off-guard with his whistling shots and daring net attacks.

Backed by Cebuana Lhuillier Sports through Jean Henri Lhuillier, Lim advanced to the finals by trouncing Nilo Ledama, 6-2, 6-1.

“Again, I would like to thank Mr. Jean Henri Lhuillier for his all-out support and encouragement,” said Lim after his title win.

The youngest PCA Open winner at 16, Lim is hoping to lead the PH Davis Cup to a crucial win in Bahrain before the end of the year.

Lim has played in various international tournaments this year, including in the M15 Tianjin International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in China where he reached the quarters.

Lim, who once ranked No. 12 in the International Tennis Federation, also won the PCA Open last year.