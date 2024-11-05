^

Rock n' Roll run event set to draw huge cast at Rizal Park

Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 12:46pm
Rock n' Roll run event set to draw huge cast at Rizal Park
The ASICS Rock n’ Roll Series caters to performance, recreation, lifestyle and budding runners.
MANILA, Philippines — Manila is gearing up for a spectacular celebration of fitness, music and community as the Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returns to the city from November 23-24 at the iconic Rizal Park.

With close to 8,000 runners already registered across four race categories — 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km — the event promises to ignite the energy of the nation’s capital like never before.

This third annual staging, presented by AIA, promises to blend endurance racing with an electric party atmosphere, offering runners and spectators an experience unlike any other. The vibrant route will take participants through Manila’s historic sites like Jones Bridge, Intramuros and the National Museum, offering scenic and cultural highlights at every mile.

The races will kick off at different times, with the marathon starting at 10 p.m. on November 23, followed by the half-marathon at midnight, the 10km race at 3 a.m. on November 24, and the 5km race at 4 a.m.

Adding to the festive feel, runners will enjoy live music and themed water stations along the route, as well as an energetic post-race concert that will keep the party going until midnight. Exclusive race medals and other keepsakes await the participants as a memento of their achievement, alongside the unforgettable atmosphere of a night race through Manila’s streets.

From November 19-22, the AIA Health and Wellness Expo at Robinson’s Place Manila will offer runners and the public a preview of what’s to come, with exhibitions focused on health, fitness and community well-being.

Supported by major partners like ION Advanced Electrolyte Drink, Lightwater, Santé, 2GO, and more, the event also benefits from the backing of city and national bodies including Lungsod ng Maynila, the Department of Tourism, the Manila Sports Council, and the Intramuros Administration.

The organizing IRONMAN Group and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series are still welcoming additional entries through online registration at www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

As a certified AIMS and World Athletics event, the Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila aims to not only highlight the city’s historical landmarks but to celebrate movement, health and community in the most spirited way.

With thousands more expected to join, Manila is about to experience a weekend that unites runners, music and memories in an unmatched race experience.

