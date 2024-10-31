NCAA Player of the Week Lawrence Mangubat helps Mapua secure semis spot

MANILA, Philippines — Mapua University has officially entered the Final Four race of the NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball tournament, and rookie guard Lawrence Mangubat has a big role in achieving the said feat.

Mangubat has timely scratched the surface of his full potential with a 16-point outburst on Tuesday as the Cardinals ride on the crest of a five-game winning streak deep into the eliminations.

The rookie managed to make the big time shots count in Mapua’s 69-68 escape against Lyceum of the Philippines to be named the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week, backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, and with Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors for the period of October 22 to 30.

Mangubat went on a personal five-point swing to wrap up the loose ends in the last 30 seconds of the match after nailing a difficult long two from the corner which put the game at a deadlock at 66, before eventually drilling the dagger trey to assure Mapua the ticket to the semis.

After 14 games that saw Mapua secure 11 wins against three losses, Mangubat hit averages of 9.36 points, 3.93 rebounds and 1.93 assists in his impressive first year so far.

Drawing strength and confidence from the coaching staff and his teammates, Mangubat is also repaying every bit of trust given to him during the crucial make-or-break moments.

“Unang-una sa lahat, nagpapasalamat kami kay God kasi binigyan niya kami ng panalo. [Also] si Coach Randy [Alcantara] kasi binigay niya sa akin ‘yung tiwala sa last shot saka galing din ako sa shot from the corner,” said Mangubat.

“Para sa akin talaga ‘yung last play, last option na talaga. Pero sina Cyrus [Cuenco] and Clint [Escamis] nandiyan rin. Timing lang talaga at good pass si Clint sa akin,” he said.

The 5-foot-10 Mangubat bested De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s Allen Liwag, San Beda University’s James Payosing and Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Harvey Pagsanjan for the weekly nod voted upon and deliberated by scribes covering the collegiate sports beat.