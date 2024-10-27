^

Sports

Yin holds off Thitikul, Ryu in thriller; Pagdanganan, Saso tie at 18th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 4:35pm
Yin holds off Thitikul, Ryu in thriller; Pagdanganan, Saso tie at 18th
Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (left) and Ruoning Yin of China kiss the trophies after winning the Dow Championship at the Midland Country Club on June 30, 2024 in Midland, Michigan.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — In a thrilling showdown at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, Ruoning Yin displayed nerves of steel to edge out Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul and South Korea’s Haeran Ryu, clinching the title with a final-round 65 for a 23-under 265 total on Sunday.

Yin's victory came down to the closing par-5 18th, where she matched Thitikul's birdie, securing a one-shot win.

Yin reached the 72nd hole a stroke ahead of Thitikul and two up on Ryu after the troika battled through a tied match following a hard-fought 54 holes. Thitikul’s eagle putt on the last hole just missed by inches, while Ryu, who needed an eagle to force a tie, pulled her shot left.

Yin, unruffled, made a confident birdie to seal the title, adding this victory to her recent triumph in Shanghai.

The win also brought back memories of Yin's 2023 Women’s PGA Championship, where she narrowly beat Yuka Saso. In Malaysia, she outlasted a determined Thitikul, who closed with a 66 for a 266, while Ryu settled for third after her 67 brought her to 267.

For Bianca Pagdanganan and Saso, it was a weekend of resilience. The former started strong, climbing into the Top 10 with a birdie on the second hole. However, setbacks, including a double bogey on No. 3, slowed her progress.

She showcased flashes of brilliance with an eagle on the fifth and back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 18, ultimately finishing tied for 18th at 277.

Saso, rebounding from a second-round 75, fought her way back with consecutive rounds of 68, birdieing her final two holes to join Pagdanganan at 18th.

With the LPGA Tour headed to Japan this week, Saso is optimistic about building on her strong finish at her home event, the Toto Classic.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Filipino-American Rico Hoey closed with a four-under 66 at the Zozo Championship to tie for 22nd place.

Coming off a joint third place at the Shriners Children’s Open, Hoey’s Sunday round at Narashino Country Club featured five birdies against a single bogey on the front nine. Despite a late bogey on the 16th, he birdied the par-5 18th to finish seven spots higher at 271, 11 strokes behind winner Nico Echavarria of Colombia.

The Zozo Championship saw its own dramatic ending, with Echavarria’s 67 fending off Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas by one shot. Greyserman rallied with a 65, and Thomas posted a 66, both finishing just one shot shy of forcing a playoff at 261.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lakers off to 2-0 start; Bronny takes G League role

Lakers off to 2-0 start; Bronny takes G League role

18 hours ago
Anthony Davis scored 35 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Phoenix...
Sports
fbtw
Showdown begins

Showdown begins

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
They’ve watched each other from a distance all conference long and now it’s time for defending champion TNT and...
Sports
fbtw
Archers clip Eagles; Warriors bite Bulldogs

Archers clip Eagles; Warriors bite Bulldogs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Reigning champion and Final Four-bound La Salle enhanced its twice-to-beat bid while University of the East shored up its...
Sports
fbtw
FEU hands UST first loss in SSL

FEU hands UST first loss in SSL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Far Eastern U handed Santo Tomas its first defeat, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, while moving closer to a playoff bonus in the Shakey’s...
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual clips Lyceum in overtime

Perpetual clips Lyceum in overtime

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help needed extra time to outlast a pesky Lyceum of the Philippines U, 89-83, yesterday and kept its...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ballado, Dagoon on collision course in Puerto Princesa netfest

Ballado, Dagoon on collision course in Puerto Princesa netfest

5 hours ago
Jayden Reece Ballado and Jan Cadee Dagoon gear up for a thrilling showdown as they compete in both the girls’ 16- and...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan, Pampanga win MPBL semis openers

San Juan, Pampanga win MPBL semis openers

5 hours ago
San Juan's cannons boomed as Caloocan's guns misfired for over five minutes, powering the Knights to a 75-65 home victory...
Sports
fbtw
Homegrown Filipino fighter to make Muay Thai debut in ONE

Homegrown Filipino fighter to make Muay Thai debut in ONE

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
A homegrown Filipino Muay Thai fighter will finally make a debut in the ONE Championship Muay Thai division.
Sports
fbtw
'Not from our system': Ateneo's Bahay brushes off career-high scoring in loss to La Salle

'Not from our system': Ateneo's Bahay brushes off career-high scoring in loss to La Salle

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Ateneo rookie Jared Bahay admitted that he is “unhappy” despite having his best game as a Blue Eagle after Ateneo...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with