Uy, Avaricio banner field in chase for Match Play berths

Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 1:02pm
Uy, Avaricio banner field in chase for Match Play berths
Chanelle Avaricio (left) and Daniella Uy.
Pilipinas Golf

BACOLOD – The ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic kicking off here Tuesday, October 22, is not only a race for leg honors, but also a critical event where Ladies PGT players are battling to secure their spots in the highly anticipated Match Play Championship.

This tournament is the last chance for many to firm up their rankings, with the top 16 advancing to head-to-head matchups, marking the culmination of the grueling 10-leg nationwide series that has taken competitors to some of the country’s premier courses.

With the Match Play Championship set for November 26-29 at The Country Club in Laguna, players are eager to either secure their top 16 positions or break into the final cut, knowing this will be their shot at glory and a fitting conclusion to the LPGT season.

For those already in the top 10 of the Order of Merit rankings, a spot is virtually assured, but the battle for the remaining six slots is expected to be fiercely competitive, as several players vie to secure their place.

Key contenders include Kristine Fleetwood, Daniella Uy, Laurea Duque, Lee Ji-won, Rev Alcantara and Chanelle Avaricio, all of whom are currently in the top 16. However, players like Pamela Mariano, Kayla Nocum and Lucy Landicho —  ranked 17th to 19th, respectively — are hoping for strong finishes to make a late push into the finals. Every stroke will matter as they look to clinch their spots in the knockout format.

Uy, fresh off a thrilling victory over Avaricio in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, enters the competition as the player to watch. She will tee off alongside Duque and Lee at 8:20 a.m. on the 10th hole of the Marapara course.

Meanwhile, Avaricio remains confident as she begins her round at 8:30 a.m., also starting on the 10th hole. Avaricio is hoping to repeat her 2023 triumph at Negros, where she staged a remarkable final-round surge to overcome an eight-stroke deficit and secure the title.

Also worth watching is Princess Superal, a seasoned champion both on the LPGT and in international competition. The Japan Step Up Tour campaigner, who will tee off at 8:50 a.m., has yet to claim a victory this season despite numerous strong showings.

Her pedigree includes wins in the LPGT and a historic victory at the Asia Pacific Cup, where she defeated some of the world’s major champions. Joining her in this week’s field are several other top players, including Mikha Fortuna, Marvi Monsalve, Florence Bisera, Gretchen Villacencio, Chihiro Ikeda, three-time leg winner Harmie Constantino and two-time leg champion Sarah Ababa.

The stakes are high as this event marks the final leg of the LPGT season. With so much on the line and a wide-open field, the race to the Match Play Championship is guaranteed to be thrilling from start to finish.

CHANELLE AVARICIO

DANIELA UY

GOLF
