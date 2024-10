Jaraula edges Que with masterful finish to top ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge

MURCIA, Negros Occidental – Reymon Jaraula stormed past his rivals with a brilliant display of skill and composure, opening with a blistering start and maintaining his steely nerves down the stretch to fend off Angelo Que’s late surge, securing a one-stroke victory with a closing-round 68 in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge here on Friday.

The win marked Jaraula’s third Philippine Golf Tour title, and it was a testament to his mettle and ability to execute under pressure.

Jaraula’s final-hole drama unfolded on the 180-yard par-3 18th, where a pulled tee shot into the wind landed him 40 yards left of the green, sparking hopes of a potential playoff with Que, who spiked his scorching 64 with closing back-to-back birdies.

The Bukidnon native, however, showed remarkable poise, producing a masterful chip shot that sent the ball bouncing through the green, rolling past four feet of the hole. After carefully studying the line from all angles, he confidently knocked in the par-saving putt, sealing his narrow one-shot victory over Que.

“I never doubted I could save that par. My caddie told me it was the perfect spot to make a chip shot," said Jaraula in Filipino, who secured the victory with a 16-under 264 total, earning him P440,000.

Que, starting the day five shots back, birdied four of the last six holes to finish with a 64 and 15-under 265 total worth P287,500. Two flights behind the leader, Que’s rally forced Jaraula to dig deep, as any slip on the final hole could have led to a playoff.

But Jaraula remained unfazed, stringing together pars from the 12th through the 17th to keep his lead intact. Even when his punched 7-iron tee shot on No. 18 veered left, opening the door for Que, the 32-year-old displayed nerves of steel, calmly executing the chip and draining the decisive putt.

His composure was further tested when flightmates, Hyun Ho Rho and Jhonnel Ababa, positioned themselves for potential birdies on the 18th. Yet Jaraula never blinked. His ability to maintain focus and deliver in the clutch was emblematic of a player who thrives under pressure, underscoring his fortitude and determination to claim victory.

Rho birdied the last hole and finished with a 66 to claim solo third at 266 (P160,000).

"There was pressure on the back nine, especially after Que finished strong with two birdies. But I kept telling myself to just par the remaining holes, and that's exactly what I did," added Jaraula, who drew strength from his family and supporters.

The victory marked only the third in Jaraula’s 11-year professional career, a surprising statistic for a player who showed such brilliance and potential during his amateur days. Despite his talent, it took him six years to claim his first professional title in 2019, where he bested veteran Tony Lascuña in a thrilling sudden-death victory at Pueblo de Oro.

Since then, Jaraula has faced both external competition and internal battles as he sought to develop the consistency and killer instinct necessary to regularly compete for titles. He shone through again last year with a five-stroke victory at Valley, but setbacks continued to challenge him as he aimed to capture his third win.

Entering the penultimate leg of the 10-stage Philippine Golf Tour circuit, Jaraula opened with impressive rounds of 67 and 66. A spectacular 63 in the third round propelled him to a three-stroke lead, providing a crucial cushion heading into the final day.

With this third career victory, the 32-year-old from Bukidnon has reaffirmed his place among the country’s top golfers, and he remains hungry for more success as the season heads to a close in Negros Occidental next week.

"I also want to experience winning back-to-back," he said.

Despite the mounting pressure, Jaraula’s resolve never wavered. Holding a three-under card through the first nine holes, he looked to be cruising to the title with a five-shot lead over his closest challengers.

But a rare bogey on No. 11 — his first blemish after 46 flawless holes — provided an opening for his rivals. Both Que and Clyde Mondilla took advantage, staging spirited charges on the back nine that injected suspense and drama into the closing stages of the P2.5 million tournament presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp.

Earlier, Mondilla mounted an aggressive run of birdies, recording six by the 14th hole to keep himself in contention. However, missed chances on the par-5 15th and the final three holes curtailed his comeback bid. He settled for fourth with a 268 after a 64.

In the end, Jaraula’s steady, controlled play and his ability to close out in high-stakes moments proved insurmountable for his challengers. His combination of precision and mental toughness enabled him to overcome the late pressure and secure a hard-fought victory.

Aidric Chan rallied with a 65 to tie Ababa, who wound up with a 70, at fifth at 269, while Forest Hills leg winner Keanu Jahns fought back with a 66 to earn a share of seventh at 270 with Kim Tae Soo, who carded a 69.

Sean Ramos, who scored a breakthrough at Lakewood, also fired a 65 for ninth at 271 while Ira Alido sizzled with a 66 for joint 10th at 272 with Ozeki Kakeru, who faltered with a 71 in hot but windy conditions.