Bolts come up short vs Ryukyu for 1st EASL loss

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 3:44pm
Chris Newsome (11)
EASL

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts suffered their first loss in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Season 2 after falling short against the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 77-74, Wednesday night at the Okinawa Arena in Japan. 

Meralco, which won its season opener against the Macau Black Bears at home earlier this month, could not replicate that finish in foreign soil.

Victor Law paced Ryukyu with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Jack Cooley finished with 18 markers and seven boards.

The Golden Kings broke the game wide open with a furious second quarter, turning a 23-20 lead into a 51-35 advantage at the half.

The lead grew to as much as 19 points, 56-37, after a Cooley floater, before 11 straight points by the Bolts capped by a DJ Kennedy jumper pumped life back into Meralco as they cut the lead to just eight, 48-56.

The Bolts then played catch-up the rest of the game, and they turned a 66-77 deficit to a 3-point game, 74-77, after a pair of free throws by former Ryukyu player Allen Durham with 42 seconds to go.

Law then missed a dagger jumper on the other end, and Durham had the chance to tie the game up.

However, his 3-point attempt was blocked by Law as time expired, securing the Golden Kings’ victory.

Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki and Yoshiya Uematsu had nine points apiece for Ryukyu, which is currently on top of Group B play.

Kennedy had 30 points and 12 rebounds, while Durham and Chris Newsome chipped in 18 apiece for Meralco, which is second in Group B play with a 1-1 slate.

Also on Wednesday, the Hiroshima Dragonflies defeated Hong Kong Easter, 78-67, in Group A action.

BASKETBALL

EASL

MERALCO BOLTS
