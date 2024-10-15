Chery Tiggo's Eya Laure in talks with Capital1

MANILA, Philippines — If there’s a team on outgoing Chery Tiggo star Eya Laure’s wish list, Capital1 Solar has to be it.

Laure and the Solar Spikers management are currently in talks on how her transfer would be made possible in time for the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference set Nov. 9.

“Bahala na management,” Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb on Tuesday told The STAR when asked if Laure is moving to his team.

The STAR got wind of reports that Laure, who is hoping for a contract buyout with the Crossovers, is going to the Solar Spikers.

“She’s trying to go to Capital1,” said a source, referring to the Alas Pilipinas standout and former PVL best outside spiker.

But getting Laure is easier said than done and Gorayeb himself knew it.

“May legal impediment,” he said.

At press time, Laure and Chery Tiggo have yet to make an official statement about the issue, although the Crossovers management may continue to hold on to its priciest possession.

And if things go south, there’s a chance it might end up in a legal battle.

Already out of Chery Tiggo were Eya’s elder sister EJ and libero Buding Duremdes.

If Capital1 couldn’t strike a deal with Laure, expect other clubs, including PLDT and Akari, to get at it.

Meanwhile, battle-scarred Jovelyn Gonzaga recently joined the young guns of ZUS Coffee and should be its unquestioned leader.