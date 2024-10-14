^

Sports

Tug of war looms for PVL star Eya Laure

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 5:34pm
Tug of war looms for PVL star Eya Laure
Eya Laure
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Acquiring young star Eya Laure, who is reportedly parting ways with her current Premier Volleyball League team Chery Tiggo, is definitely easier said than done.

“May legal impediment,” Capital1 Solar coach Roger Gorayeb on Monday told The STAR amid recent reports that Laure, a potential franchise player in the league, is in the process of a possible contract buyout with the Crossovers.

Both parties have yet to make an official statement on the matter, but sources pointed at the Crossovers management not letting go of their biggest championship building block that easily.

Worse, there is a chance it could end up in an ugly legal battle.

The Laure news intriguingly came out shortly after elder sister EJ, along with libero Buding Duremdes, had left the club, which also appointed former National University mentor Norman Miguel as its new coach a month ago that relegated Kungfu Reyes back to his old post as an assistant.

But if a buyout happens, expect PLDT and Akari to be the first ones to try to pry Laure into their respective squad.

“Wala pa naman clearance from Chery (Tiggo). Pero if cleared na siya, definitely mag-try din kami,” said PLDT team manager Bajjie del Rosario.

For Akari manager Mozzy Ravena, everything will rely on the buyout.

“Naku, depends yan muna sa usapan nila ni Chery,” she said.

Already, PVL teams are now in the late stage of preparation for the forthcoming All-Filipino Conference, which will begin Nov. 9 and end early next year.

And it would be nice to have someone like the fine, talented piece in Laure spearheading the charge.

vuukle comment

EYA LAURE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

18 hours ago
Zanieboy Gialon, fueled by a dominant performance at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, sets his sights on becoming the first...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers sweep way to Round 2

Lady Spikers sweep way to Round 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Unbeaten La Salle rolled to the next round with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 win over Jose Rizal U in the 2024 Shakey’s Super...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines sparkle at home

Tangerines sparkle at home

18 hours ago
Quezon bucked a first-set slip to fend off the visiting AM Caloocan Air Force, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-12, and stay on course...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles pull off nail-biter to check skid

Eagles pull off nail-biter to check skid

18 hours ago
Rookies Kristian Porter and Jared Bahay propelled Ateneo to a three-game skid-ending win at the expense of National University,...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers foil Stags; Altas rap Knights

Blazers foil Stags; Altas rap Knights

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
College of St. Benilde dug deep to survive an upset-conscious and run-and-gun San Sebastian side, 91-85, and firm up hold...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino fighters rake in gold medals in Jiu-jitsu International Federation world tilt

Filipino fighters rake in gold medals in Jiu-jitsu International Federation world tilt

5 hours ago
Sixteen Filipino jiu-jitsu practitioners copped gold medals in the recent Sports Jiu-jitsu International Federation World...
Sports
fbtw
Touring ladies eye strong start, finish in ICTSI Bacolod golf tourney

Touring ladies eye strong start, finish in ICTSI Bacolod golf tourney

6 hours ago
The country’s top lady golfers are gearing up for a thrilling final stretch in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour as they...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Bacolod golf tilt puts premium on power, strategy

ICTSI Bacolod golf tilt puts premium on power, strategy

7 hours ago
A thrilling battle for supremacy is set to unfold as the Philippine Golf Tour resumes Tuesday, October 15, with the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios vows to 'shut up' doubters with December comeback

Kyrgios vows to 'shut up' doubters with December comeback

7 hours ago
Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios plans to make a comeback at Abu Dhabi in December with his goal to win a Grand Slam and "shut...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with