Tug of war looms for PVL star Eya Laure

MANILA, Philippines — Acquiring young star Eya Laure, who is reportedly parting ways with her current Premier Volleyball League team Chery Tiggo, is definitely easier said than done.

“May legal impediment,” Capital1 Solar coach Roger Gorayeb on Monday told The STAR amid recent reports that Laure, a potential franchise player in the league, is in the process of a possible contract buyout with the Crossovers.

Both parties have yet to make an official statement on the matter, but sources pointed at the Crossovers management not letting go of their biggest championship building block that easily.

Worse, there is a chance it could end up in an ugly legal battle.

The Laure news intriguingly came out shortly after elder sister EJ, along with libero Buding Duremdes, had left the club, which also appointed former National University mentor Norman Miguel as its new coach a month ago that relegated Kungfu Reyes back to his old post as an assistant.

But if a buyout happens, expect PLDT and Akari to be the first ones to try to pry Laure into their respective squad.

“Wala pa naman clearance from Chery (Tiggo). Pero if cleared na siya, definitely mag-try din kami,” said PLDT team manager Bajjie del Rosario.

For Akari manager Mozzy Ravena, everything will rely on the buyout.

“Naku, depends yan muna sa usapan nila ni Chery,” she said.

Already, PVL teams are now in the late stage of preparation for the forthcoming All-Filipino Conference, which will begin Nov. 9 and end early next year.

And it would be nice to have someone like the fine, talented piece in Laure spearheading the charge.