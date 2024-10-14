^

Sports

PFF goes deep into grassroots with family-based program — Gutierrez

Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 7:25pm
PFF goes deep into grassroots with family-based program â�� Gutierrez
Philippine Football Federation president John Gutierrez brings the Football Starts At Home to Tagum City, one of 30 major cities and provinces that the grassroots program has reached.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) launched the Football Starts At Home (FSAH) as its newest flagship program that aims to complement the national teams at the grassroots level in the long haul.

“The PFF aims to produce young talents who are highly skilled ball masters,” John Gutierrez, who’ll mark his first year as PFF president next month. “With this foundation, these young talents will be ready for team activities and can be honed by coaches towards becoming competitive players who can eventually play for the national pool.”

Philippine football made a historic breakthrough when national women’s team, known as Filipinas, played in the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year in New Zealand, and years ago, the men’s squad, or the Azkals, made an impact in Southeast Asian play thus trumpeting the country as a football force in the region and in the world.

Yet the long haul tops Gutierrez’s totem pole of priorities with emphasis on the grassroots—specifically the Filipino family.

“It all starts at home, with the family, Dad and Mom encouraging the kids to do football,” Gutierrez said. “Fast forward and we have a mass base of potential talent ripe for the national team program.”

The PFF extensively launched the FSAH nationwide and covered at least 30 major cities and provinces starting in Bukidnon in June and General Santos City and Maguindanao only last October 10.

Gutierrez, along with PFF Head of Grassroots Dave Abellana and FSAH founder Tom Byer are meticulously aiming to bring the program to all the 35 regional football association (FA) members of the federation by the year’s end.

“It’s my mission to touch base with all 35 regional FAs and so far, we are 24 and counting,” said Gutierrez, who before being elected president of the PFF, owned the Pachanga Football Clun and a staunch executive of the Bukidnon Football Association.

The FSAH, Gutuierrez said, introduces children to the basics of ball manipulation skills through their first coaches — their parents.

“FSAH will help bridge the gap between the best and the less developed by enhancing one’s physical, emotional, social and cognitive skills, even before they are able to join on team games,” he said.

The PFF, Gutierrez explained, aims to produce young talents who are highly skilled ball masters. “With this foundation, these young talents will be ready for team activities and can be honed by coaches toward becoming competitive players who can eventually play for the national pool,” he said.

“As young as two or three years old, it’s important that kids learn to fall in love with the ball before they join in organized football,” Gutierrez said. 

Specifics about the FSAH are available at footballstartsathomeph.com.

The FSAH launched in Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Tarlac and Quezon City in June; Camarines Norte, Lucena City, Barotac Nuevo, Victorias City, San Carlos City, Dumaguete City, Zamboanga City, Pagadian City, Dipolog City, Oroquieta City, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City and Siargao in July; and Laguna, Mindoro, Naga City, Masbate, Leyte, Surigao, Golden Davao, Tagum City, Davao City, Sultan Kudarat, M'lang, Maguindanao and General Santos City in October.

vuukle comment

FOOTBALL

PFF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

20 hours ago
Zanieboy Gialon, fueled by a dominant performance at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, sets his sights on becoming the first...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers sweep way to Round 2

Lady Spikers sweep way to Round 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Unbeaten La Salle rolled to the next round with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 win over Jose Rizal U in the 2024 Shakey’s Super...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines sparkle at home

Tangerines sparkle at home

20 hours ago
Quezon bucked a first-set slip to fend off the visiting AM Caloocan Air Force, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-12, and stay on course...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles pull off nail-biter to check skid

Eagles pull off nail-biter to check skid

20 hours ago
Rookies Kristian Porter and Jared Bahay propelled Ateneo to a three-game skid-ending win at the expense of National University,...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers foil Stags; Altas rap Knights

Blazers foil Stags; Altas rap Knights

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
College of St. Benilde dug deep to survive an upset-conscious and run-and-gun San Sebastian side, 91-85, and firm up hold...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heated exchange spices up DiVincenzo&rsquo;s 1st game vs ex-team Knicks

Heated exchange spices up DiVincenzo’s 1st game vs ex-team Knicks

By Alder Almo | 6 hours ago
It was an NBA preseason game like no other as the Knicks pulled off an emotional 115-110 comeback victory Sunday (Monday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino fighters rake in gold medals in Jiu-jitsu International Federation world tilt

Filipino fighters rake in gold medals in Jiu-jitsu International Federation world tilt

7 hours ago
Sixteen Filipino jiu-jitsu practitioners copped gold medals in the recent Sports Jiu-jitsu International Federation World...
Sports
fbtw
Touring ladies eye strong start, finish in ICTSI Bacolod golf tourney

Touring ladies eye strong start, finish in ICTSI Bacolod golf tourney

8 hours ago
The country’s top lady golfers are gearing up for a thrilling final stretch in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour as they...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Bacolod golf tilt puts premium on power, strategy

ICTSI Bacolod golf tilt puts premium on power, strategy

8 hours ago
A thrilling battle for supremacy is set to unfold as the Philippine Golf Tour resumes Tuesday, October 15, with the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with