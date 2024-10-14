PFF goes deep into grassroots with family-based program — Gutierrez

Philippine Football Federation president John Gutierrez brings the Football Starts At Home to Tagum City, one of 30 major cities and provinces that the grassroots program has reached.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) launched the Football Starts At Home (FSAH) as its newest flagship program that aims to complement the national teams at the grassroots level in the long haul.

“The PFF aims to produce young talents who are highly skilled ball masters,” John Gutierrez, who’ll mark his first year as PFF president next month. “With this foundation, these young talents will be ready for team activities and can be honed by coaches towards becoming competitive players who can eventually play for the national pool.”

Philippine football made a historic breakthrough when national women’s team, known as Filipinas, played in the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year in New Zealand, and years ago, the men’s squad, or the Azkals, made an impact in Southeast Asian play thus trumpeting the country as a football force in the region and in the world.

Yet the long haul tops Gutierrez’s totem pole of priorities with emphasis on the grassroots—specifically the Filipino family.

“It all starts at home, with the family, Dad and Mom encouraging the kids to do football,” Gutierrez said. “Fast forward and we have a mass base of potential talent ripe for the national team program.”

The PFF extensively launched the FSAH nationwide and covered at least 30 major cities and provinces starting in Bukidnon in June and General Santos City and Maguindanao only last October 10.

Gutierrez, along with PFF Head of Grassroots Dave Abellana and FSAH founder Tom Byer are meticulously aiming to bring the program to all the 35 regional football association (FA) members of the federation by the year’s end.

“It’s my mission to touch base with all 35 regional FAs and so far, we are 24 and counting,” said Gutierrez, who before being elected president of the PFF, owned the Pachanga Football Clun and a staunch executive of the Bukidnon Football Association.

The FSAH, Gutuierrez said, introduces children to the basics of ball manipulation skills through their first coaches — their parents.

“FSAH will help bridge the gap between the best and the less developed by enhancing one’s physical, emotional, social and cognitive skills, even before they are able to join on team games,” he said.

The PFF, Gutierrez explained, aims to produce young talents who are highly skilled ball masters. “With this foundation, these young talents will be ready for team activities and can be honed by coaches toward becoming competitive players who can eventually play for the national pool,” he said.

“As young as two or three years old, it’s important that kids learn to fall in love with the ball before they join in organized football,” Gutierrez said.

Specifics about the FSAH are available at footballstartsathomeph.com.

The FSAH launched in Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Tarlac and Quezon City in June; Camarines Norte, Lucena City, Barotac Nuevo, Victorias City, San Carlos City, Dumaguete City, Zamboanga City, Pagadian City, Dipolog City, Oroquieta City, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City and Siargao in July; and Laguna, Mindoro, Naga City, Masbate, Leyte, Surigao, Golden Davao, Tagum City, Davao City, Sultan Kudarat, M'lang, Maguindanao and General Santos City in October.