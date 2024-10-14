^

ICTSI Bacolod golf tilt puts premium on power, strategy

Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 11:23am
Zanieboy Gialon.
MURCIA, Negros Occidental – A thrilling battle for supremacy is set to unfold as the Philippine Golf Tour resumes Tuesday, October 15, with the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, a four-day showdown not only of power and precision but also of mental fortitude and strategy at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club here.

Stretching just over 6,000 yards, the par-70 layout may favor the Tour’s long hitters, particularly with three reachable par-4s. However, the course’s tight, hazard-laden design means that those opting for aggressive plays will need to navigate considerable risk, as trouble lurks in every corner.

This strategic challenge adds a layer of excitement to the chase for the P450,000 top prize, with course management likely to prove as important as raw power.

Fresh off a dominant victory at last week’s ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, Zanieboy Gialon enters the P2.5-million championship presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp. as the player to beat.

However, he faces a highly competitive field, including seasoned campaigner Angelo Que, who posted a strong runner-up finish in Iloilo with a solid final-round 66 to tie with Ira Alido.

A two-time winner on the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized circuit, Alido is coming in hot as he eyes back-to-back contention ahead of his title defense at next week’s season-ending ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic.

The spotlight will also be on this season’s leg winners, including Clyde Mondilla, Jhonnel Ababa, Que and Tony Lascuña, as each vies for a second title this year in what has been an unpredictable season featuring eight different winners after eight legs.

The event also presents a chance at redemption for Fidel Concepcion and Ababa, who both struggled after promising starts in Iloilo. Concepcion, who led after two rounds, faltered with back-to-back rounds of 72 and 71 to finish tied for fourth with Lascuña and Guido van der Valk.

Meanwhile, Ababa, just two shots behind Gialon after 54 holes, stumbled with a final-round 76, dropping to joint ninth.

Other contenders include Reymon Jaraula, Nilo Salahog, Michael Bibat, Aidric Chan, Dino Villanueva and Rupert Zaragosa, who is also seeking to bounce back after a disappointing 15th-place finish last week following his dominant nine-stroke win in Iloilo last year.

Adding to the intrigue is the presence of local and foreign talents like Art Arbole, Francis Mendez, Jeffrey Pito-on, Russell Bautista, Albin Engino, Marvin Dumandan and Ryan Monsalve, alongside international challengers Daiya Suzuki, Ozeki Kakeru and former PGT Q-School topnotcher Hyun Ho Rho.

With a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, this week’s championship promises to deliver a captivating test of skill, resilience and strategy as players battle not just for supremacy but also for ranking points for next month’s 32-player ICTSI Match Play Championship.

ZANIEBOY GIALON
