Lina powers Lions past Chiefs

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 13, 2024 | 12:00am
San Beda's Bismarck Lina.
NCAA Philippines

MANILA, Philippines —  There was a reason the San Beda Lions waited so long to have big man Bismarck Lina play.

It was in majestic display yesterday as Lina powered his way inside and San Beda into a 79-65 victory over first-round tormentor Arellano U yesterday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Lina dropped a team-best 20 points that he laced with seven rebounds in his best game thus far in three games with the Lions after sitting out nine months due to an ACL injury he sustained a year ago during a Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 stint.

He made life easier for his teammates especially skipper Yuki Andrada, who drained four treys on his way to a 15-point effort as San Beda improved to 7-3, half game behind pacesetting St. Benilde (7-2).

Later, Yam Concepcion came through with the game of his life as he lifted Mapua to a 75-71 win over Jose Rizal U to remain at joint second with a 7-3 card.

BISMARCK LINA
