'Stay ready lang': Romeo asserts offensive prowess in Beermen's Game 2 win

MANILA, Philippines -- When the lights shine the brightest, count on Terrence Romeo to dazzle.

Romeo, one of the most prolific scorers in the PBA, showcased just how talented he is offensively with a masterclass for the San Miguel Beermen on Friday night against Barangay Ginebra.

The spitfire guard scored 22 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help the Beermen grab the 131-125 win over the Gin Kings.

He scored 13 points in the fourth before taking over in the extra five minutes to tie their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series at one game apiece.

After the game, Romeo said that he embraced the pressure and bright lights of the semifinals as he “stayed ready.”

“Stay ready lang. Stay ready lang ako. Sa mga ganung moment, matagal na akong may experience diyan tsaka alam ko iyong pakiramdam ng pakiramdam ng playoffs, semis,” he said.

“Alam ko iyong pakiramdam paano mag-perform diyan. So, yun lang. Hindi naman nagbabago iyong hard work ko, hindi rin bumababa iyong kumpiyansa ko pagdating sa mga ganung moments,” he added.

In their 122-105 Game 1 loss against Ginebra, Romeo scored just six points in 24 minutes. On Friday, he played almost 26 minutes but had 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including a perfect 5-of-5 from the 3-point territory.

San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent lauded his guard for exploding.

“As what Terrence said nga, he’s always ready for that competition. He showed you guys now na if his name is called, he will deliver. That’s what he did now,” he said.

“So I’m very happy for Terrence that he played well and I hope he continues to play like that so we have a great chance of pulling out victories,” he added.

He also tipped his hat to Romeo for not just playing good offense, but tremendous defense as well.

“I just hope he continues to shoot like that and play like that. You’re talking about his offense, but he also played good defense tonight.”

Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday at the Dasmarinas City Arena in Cavite.