^

Sports

Chiefs catch Lions napping

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Chiefs catch Lions napping
Chico Manabat.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines —  The Arellano University Chiefs went hunting on a sunny Saturday afternoon in NCAA Season 100.

They came out slaying the king of the NCAA jungle – the San Beda Lions.

It came in a giant-sized 72-70 victory by a big-dreaming AU side over the proud defending champion at the Filoil EcoOil Arena that breathed life to the former’s sagging Final Four hopes in the grand old league’s centennial edition.

“Goal namin today (yesterday) is makahuli ng isda at hindi kainin ng leon,” said AU coach Chico Manabat, who also dedicated the win to his wife, volleyball star Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who turned a leaf the same day.

“Siguro it’s our day today,” he added.

Lorenz Capulong slit the Lions’ jugular by draining a jumper that gave the Chiefs a five-point cushion with less than a minute left. Then he plucked the rebound in the dying seconds and dribbled away as time expired.

When it was over, AU snatched its second win in seven outings while San Beda went sprawling to its third setback in as many victories.

It was a fitting win for a school that blew several chances in past games including two outings that went into overtime where it eventually imploded and resulted in heartbreaking defeats to Emilio Aguinaldo and Lyceum of the Philippines U.

In the other game, Letran outlasted University of Perpetual Help, 82-73, to jump to solo second place with a 5-2 record behind No. 1 Mapua’s 5-1 slate.

The Altas dropped to No. 4 at 4-3.

vuukle comment

CHICO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rose, youngest MVP in NBA, calls it a day

Rose, youngest MVP in NBA, calls it a day

1 day ago
American basketball player Derrick Rose, the youngest ever NBA star to win the Most Valuable Player award, announced his retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots win by landslide

Hotshots win by landslide

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Magnolia took flight with new import Jabari Bird and clawed the equalizer on the road.
Sports
fbtw
21st division title for Yankees

21st division title for Yankees

1 day ago
New York star Aaron Judge belted his Major League-leading 58th home run and Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi trails Korean leaders by four

Malixi trails Korean leaders by four

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Showing she can compete against the top pros, 17-year-old Filipina amateur Rianne Malixi fired a strong three-under 69 opening...
Sports
fbtw
Chua makes big splash in Adelaide

Chua makes big splash in Adelaide

1 day ago
Xiandi Chua, gold winner and record holder in the women’s long-course 200-meter backstroke of the 2023 Cambodia SEA...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Provincial bets pose threat in Jr. match play

Provincial bets pose threat in Jr. match play

1 hour ago
Promising golfers from the Visayas and Mindanao have set their sights on a top finish in the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match...
Sports
fbtw
This Bird can fly

This Bird can fly

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Jabari Bird is Magnolia’s fourth import in the PBA Governors’ Cup after Glenn Robinson III, Shabazz Muhammad and...
Sports
fbtw

Bubka’s rise to stardom

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Sergey Bubka was introduced to athletics at the age of 10 in 1973.
Sports
fbtw
Deja vu as Brownlee again bails Ginebra out vs Meralco to close in on semis

Deja vu as Brownlee again bails Ginebra out vs Meralco to close in on semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Death, taxes and Justin Brownlee.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with