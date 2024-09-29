Chiefs catch Lions napping

MANILA, Philippines — The Arellano University Chiefs went hunting on a sunny Saturday afternoon in NCAA Season 100.

They came out slaying the king of the NCAA jungle – the San Beda Lions.

It came in a giant-sized 72-70 victory by a big-dreaming AU side over the proud defending champion at the Filoil EcoOil Arena that breathed life to the former’s sagging Final Four hopes in the grand old league’s centennial edition.

“Goal namin today (yesterday) is makahuli ng isda at hindi kainin ng leon,” said AU coach Chico Manabat, who also dedicated the win to his wife, volleyball star Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who turned a leaf the same day.

“Siguro it’s our day today,” he added.

Lorenz Capulong slit the Lions’ jugular by draining a jumper that gave the Chiefs a five-point cushion with less than a minute left. Then he plucked the rebound in the dying seconds and dribbled away as time expired.

When it was over, AU snatched its second win in seven outings while San Beda went sprawling to its third setback in as many victories.

It was a fitting win for a school that blew several chances in past games including two outings that went into overtime where it eventually imploded and resulted in heartbreaking defeats to Emilio Aguinaldo and Lyceum of the Philippines U.

In the other game, Letran outlasted University of Perpetual Help, 82-73, to jump to solo second place with a 5-2 record behind No. 1 Mapua’s 5-1 slate.

The Altas dropped to No. 4 at 4-3.