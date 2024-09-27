^

Chua splashes way to new Philippine 400m medley record in Aussie swim tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 3:36pm
Chua splashes way to new Philippine 400m medley record in Aussie swim tilt
Xiandi Chua

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino swimmer Xiandi Chua set a new Philippine record in the women's 400-meter individual medley, as she competed in the 2024 Australian Short Course Swimming Championship in Adelaide.

On Friday, the 23-year-old tanker placed third in the second of three heats of the 400m individual medley with a time of 4:45.41, behind the 4:41.95 of heat winner Tara Kinder and 4:44.09 of Amelie Smith.

The Philippine Aquatics Inc. said that the time recorded by Chua broke the 4:46.08 mark registered by Georgina Peregrina in the New Zealand National Championships on October 5, 2018.

She also surpassed the qualifying time standard for the World Cup Short Course Championship slated December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary.

“On behalf of PAI president Miko Vargas, the PAI leadership extend our heartfelt congratulations to Xiandi. Her latest success will inspire young swimmers and her teammates for the coming World Cup series,” PAI Secretary General Eric Buhain said.

The swimmer from La Salle qualified to the Philippine team bound for the World Series after collecting 723 World Aquatics points during the National Trials last month.

The World Cup series will kick off on October 18-20, for the Series 1 in Shanghai, China.
Series 2 will be in Incheon, South Korea from October 24-26, and the Singapore leg will be from October 31 to November 2.

