NBA star Derrick Rose announces retirement

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 7:07pm
NBA star Derrick Rose announces retirement
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: Derrick Rose #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The youngest Most Valuable Player in NBA history is now hanging up his sneakers.

Derrick Rose announced his retirement from basketball on Thursday (Manila time), The Athletic’s Shams Charania said.

The 35-year-old Rose, who was the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, last played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

“The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth. I believe true success comes from becoming who you were created to be, and I want to show the world who I am beyond basketball,” Rose said, as posted by Charania on X (formerly Twitter).

“Whether good or bad, everyone has a ‘what if’ story in their life. Even if I could, I wouldn’t change anything in mine, because it’s what helped me find real joy,” he added.

Rose is arguably one of the biggest “what ifs” in the NBA. After a dazzling start to his career, where he won the MVP in 2011 at just 22 years old, he carried the Chicago Bulls to numerous playoff appearances.

However, things started to go downhill after tearing his ACL in his left knee.

He was unable to play the entire 2012-13 season and returned in the 2013-14 season. However, he later tore his right knee meniscus.

Rose was hit by various injuries throughout his career. Aside from the Bulls, he also played for the New York Knicks twice, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Detroit Pistons and the Grizzlies.

He finished his career with averages of 17.4 point, 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in 723 contests.

