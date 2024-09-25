^

Sports

Resilient Altas smother Stags

The Philippine Star
September 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Resilient Altas smother Stags
Mark Derick Gojo Cruz
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — University of Perpetual Help showed incredible resilience as it turned back San Sebastian, 60-52, yesterday to solidify its place in the Magic Four in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Altas continued to draw strength from their combination of youth and veterans in claiming their second straight victory and fourth overall against two defeats.

Battle-scarred Christian Pagaran and Cedrick Abis fired 12 points apiece while rookie sensation Mark Derick Gojo Cruz chipped in 10 as the Altas sent the Stags sprawling to their fourth straight setback against two wins.

“Maganda combination nina Gojo Cruz and Pags (Pagaran),” said UPHSD coach Olsen Racela.

It was an impressive show of grit by the Altas as they weathered every fightback launched by the running and gunning Stags.

So dominating was the Las Piñas-based school that it only trailed once.

In the other game, Lyceum of the Philippines U clobbered Mapua, 96-81, to barge into the Magic Four with a 3-2 mark.

The Cardinals dropped to 3-2.

NCAA
Philstar
