Quizon pulls off consolation stunner vs super GM in Chess Olympiad

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Daniel Quizon softened the impact of the Philippines crushing 3-1 loss to mighty Germany by stunning super Grandmaster Dimitrij Kollers on top board in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad Thursday night.

Like a Filipino movie, Quizon was on the receiving end of his rival’s relentless onslaught only to weather it and turned it around in the end in escaping with 54-move victory of a Sicilian encounter.

The 20-year-old Filipino International Master’s win proved to be the lone bright spot to what was a gloomy day as IM Paulo Bersamina, GM John Paul Gomez and IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia all blew away their drawing chances and fell to GMs Matthias Bluebaum, Alexander Donchenko and Frederik Svane, respectively.

More importantly, the result sent Quizon’s rating rising to 2498, or just two points shy from breaching the requisite 2500-rating level for one to become a full pledge GM.

And it took Quizon, whose trip is financed by the PSC through chair Richard Bachmann and commissioner Ed Hayco and backed by NCFP head Butch Pichay, incredible grit, patience and composure to get this far.

“Nag-tyaga lang po ako makahanap ng butas, hindi po ako nawalan ng loob,” said Quizon, who wore the same reversible black nylon jacket he donned when he tied for first in the GM-laden Abu Dhabi tilt early this month.

Quizon is expected to go for his dream GM title when the Filipinos play Madagascar in the third round on board two since United States-based GM Julio Catalino Sadorra is set to finally see action on top board after missing the first two rounds due to previous commitments.

In the women’s side, Shania Mae Mendoza escaped with a shock 74-move marathon draw of a Center-counter showdown with IM Gulrukhbegim Tohirjonova on board one to stave off a shutout.

Janelle Mae Frayna, Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Ruelle Canino all stumbled versus Carissa Yip, Alice Lee and Anna Zatonskih on boards two to four.

Frayna and Canino could have turned things around into a Philippine victory had they not blundered away their winning opportunities.

“Sayang, winning pa naman sila,” said national women’s coach GM Jayson Gonzales, who was accompanied by men’s mentor GM Eugene Torre and delegation head Atty. Roel Canobas.