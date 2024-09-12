^

Sports

PUBG Mobile launches in-game campaign for climate change awareness

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 10:30am
PUBG Mobile launches in-game campaign for climate change awareness

MANILA, Philippines – PUBG Mobile has launched its climate change initiative campaign called “Play For Green” to support the planet in real action through games and raise awareness for environmental protection.

“Through the ‘Play For Green’ campaign, we’re using the power of gaming to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: climate change. With initiatives like the ‘Ruins of Erangel’ maps and the ‘Run for Green’ event, we’re not just creating immersive content for our players — we’re inspiring a global community to take real-world action. This is gaming with purpose, and PUBG Mobile is proud to be at the forefront of this movement,” said Vincent Wang, head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games.

“Climate change is not just a distant threat — it’s a reality that will impact every corner of our world. The ‘Play for Green’ campaign in PUBG Mobile is a powerful tool for raising awareness, offering players a glimpse into a possible future shaped by climate change. By merging science with interactive storytelling, we’re helping to educate and engage a global audience in the fight to protect our planet,” said Mark Maslin, climatologist and professor at the University College London.

Launched as part of the Green Game Jam — an annual challenge for studios with live games and existing audiences to build “green activations” that engage their players on particular environmental topics — it is organized by Playing For The Planet Alliance, an initiative supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“The Green Game Jam 2024 is all about harnessing the unique power of gaming to inspire and encourage players to get their sleeves rolled up and take action themselves. Whether it is making a different choice of what to eat, how to travel or power your home or using our voice to speak out, people power has always played a role in making the world one we all want it to be. The Green Game Jam has been built as a sandbox for all studios to get players to consider how small actions can make a real difference. We look forward to seeing how PUBG MOBILE’s ‘Play for Green’ campaign inspires even more people to act,” said Playing for the Planet co-founder and chief of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Youth, Education & Advocacy, Sam Barrett.

Play For Green sees a new official map series “The Ruins of Erangel” in World of Wonder, a reimagined Erangel after 100 years of climate change, supported by current rate of climate change given geographical research data, that in 100 years, without intervention, our planet could suffer sandstorms, drought, and a depletion of trees and plant life. As players embark on the possible future of the planet if climate change is left unchecked, text prompts appear at each checkpoint, guiding them through the landscape and deepening their understanding of the environmental challenges depicted.

There will also be the in-game event, “Run for Green”, wherein players will be able to help real-world environmental projects. Players in Classic mode can contribute their sprint distance towards server-wide milestones to aid environmental projects across Indonesia, Pakistan and Brazil. Players can also unlock the “Preservation Garden” in Home mode that features a series of beautiful plants and trees which are currently endangered. The “Preservation Garden” aims to raise awareness of the importance of the world’s endangered flora and give them a digital home in PUBG Mobile for players to learn more about them through interactive signs.

PUBG Mobile’s Play for Green campaign, launched last September 11, is now available globally.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

PUBG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine Olympic GOAT Yulo is PSA's Athlete of the Month

Philippine Olympic GOAT Yulo is PSA's Athlete of the Month

22 hours ago
August 2024 will forever be remembered as the time Carlos Yulo took his place in the pantheon of Philippine sports.
Sports
fbtw
Once cash is in, then what?

Once cash is in, then what?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Joey Romasanta has been involved in sports for over 50 years and with his background, is an authority in the field. After...
Sports
fbtw
Premium hole-in-one prizes on hand at Highlands Ladies Cup

Premium hole-in-one prizes on hand at Highlands Ladies Cup

23 hours ago
The 16th edition of the Highlands Ladies Cup is set to return on Oct. 5 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas,...
Sports
fbtw
Archers rip apart

Archers rip apart

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Falcons Reigning champion La Salle hardly broke a sweat in trashing Adamson, 82-52, to stay unblemished in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Juicy prizes for aces in Highlands Ladies Cup

Juicy prizes for aces in Highlands Ladies Cup

12 hours ago
The 16th edition of the Highlands Ladies Cup is set Oct. 5 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas, offering...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FiberXers avert disaster vs Batang Pier to arrest skid

FiberXers avert disaster vs Batang Pier to arrest skid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Converge FiberXers blew a double-digit lead but recovered just in time against the NorthPort Batang Pier, 107-99, to snap...
Sports
fbtw
Archers rip Falcons to go 2-0

Archers rip Falcons to go 2-0

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The La Salle Green Archers obliterated the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 82-52, to remain undefeated in the UAAP Season 87 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Match Play: Pilac books berth; Ahn wins in playoff

JPGT Match Play: Pilac books berth; Ahn wins in playoff

17 hours ago
Quincy Pilac completed a wire-to-wire triumph in the girls’ 10-12 category with an 80, claiming a commanding 11-shot...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine swimming squads formed

Philippine swimming squads formed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Philippine teams for this year’s World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, the Southeast Asia Age Group Championships and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with