PUBG Mobile launches in-game campaign for climate change awareness

MANILA, Philippines – PUBG Mobile has launched its climate change initiative campaign called “Play For Green” to support the planet in real action through games and raise awareness for environmental protection.

“Through the ‘Play For Green’ campaign, we’re using the power of gaming to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: climate change. With initiatives like the ‘Ruins of Erangel’ maps and the ‘Run for Green’ event, we’re not just creating immersive content for our players — we’re inspiring a global community to take real-world action. This is gaming with purpose, and PUBG Mobile is proud to be at the forefront of this movement,” said Vincent Wang, head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games.

“Climate change is not just a distant threat — it’s a reality that will impact every corner of our world. The ‘Play for Green’ campaign in PUBG Mobile is a powerful tool for raising awareness, offering players a glimpse into a possible future shaped by climate change. By merging science with interactive storytelling, we’re helping to educate and engage a global audience in the fight to protect our planet,” said Mark Maslin, climatologist and professor at the University College London.

Launched as part of the Green Game Jam — an annual challenge for studios with live games and existing audiences to build “green activations” that engage their players on particular environmental topics — it is organized by Playing For The Planet Alliance, an initiative supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“The Green Game Jam 2024 is all about harnessing the unique power of gaming to inspire and encourage players to get their sleeves rolled up and take action themselves. Whether it is making a different choice of what to eat, how to travel or power your home or using our voice to speak out, people power has always played a role in making the world one we all want it to be. The Green Game Jam has been built as a sandbox for all studios to get players to consider how small actions can make a real difference. We look forward to seeing how PUBG MOBILE’s ‘Play for Green’ campaign inspires even more people to act,” said Playing for the Planet co-founder and chief of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Youth, Education & Advocacy, Sam Barrett.

Play For Green sees a new official map series “The Ruins of Erangel” in World of Wonder, a reimagined Erangel after 100 years of climate change, supported by current rate of climate change given geographical research data, that in 100 years, without intervention, our planet could suffer sandstorms, drought, and a depletion of trees and plant life. As players embark on the possible future of the planet if climate change is left unchecked, text prompts appear at each checkpoint, guiding them through the landscape and deepening their understanding of the environmental challenges depicted.

There will also be the in-game event, “Run for Green”, wherein players will be able to help real-world environmental projects. Players in Classic mode can contribute their sprint distance towards server-wide milestones to aid environmental projects across Indonesia, Pakistan and Brazil. Players can also unlock the “Preservation Garden” in Home mode that features a series of beautiful plants and trees which are currently endangered. The “Preservation Garden” aims to raise awareness of the importance of the world’s endangered flora and give them a digital home in PUBG Mobile for players to learn more about them through interactive signs.

PUBG Mobile’s Play for Green campaign, launched last September 11, is now available globally.