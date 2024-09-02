^

'Enteng' prompts postponement of MPBL games

Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 2:10pm
MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rains and floods brought about by Tropical Storm Enteng forced the postponement of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season elimination round games on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Affected were the Sarangani-Caloocan, Marikina-Rizal and Manila-Pangasinan tussles. They will be played at a later date.

On Tuesday, the MPBL goes to the Olivarez College Gym in Paranaque with another triple bill pitting Pampanga against Bacolod, Bulacan versus Mindoro, and Paranaque against San Juan.

