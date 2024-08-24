^

Saso’s late rally falls short as Korda seizes commanding lead

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 10:25am
Yuka Saso of Japan watches her tee shot on the third hole on day two of the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards at Shadow Creek Golf Course on April 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso’s valiant late rally fell short as she missed the cut by three strokes at the AIG Women’s Open, now led by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, at St. Andrews’ Old Course in Fife in Scotland on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Saso birdied three of the final five holes, a surge that unfortunately couldn’t erase the damage done during a disappointing start on the back nine, where she dropped five shots for a 41.

Further bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4 dimmed her chances of advancing, with her birdies on Nos. 5, 6 and 9 arriving just a bit too late to salvage the round for the two-time US Women’s Open champion, who closed out with a 76 for a 151.

Her putting woes, which have plagued her since the Paris Olympics, where she finished 54th in a field of 60 following a joint ninth-place effort in the Tokyo Games, continued to hinder her game.

Saso needed 33 putts in her first round and struggled again with 35 in the next, despite hitting 12 fairways and 13 greens.

In contrast, Korda is in prime form as she looks to bounce back from a string of inconsistent performances. 

After winning five consecutive events starting with the LPGA Drive On Championship in January, including the season’s first major, the Chevron Championship in April, Korda hit a rough patch. She missed the cut at the US Women’s Open, the Meijer LPGA Classic, and the Women’s PGA Championship, before finishing tied for 26th at the Evian Championship and 22nd in the Paris Olympics, where she had been a serious contender after the second round.

However, Korda has rediscovered her groove at the AIG Women’s Open. For the second straight day, she birdied Nos. 17 and 18, carding a second consecutive 68 for a 136 total, three shots ahead of defending champion Lilia Vu and Charley Hull, who are tied for second at 139 after rounds of 70 and 72, respectively.

