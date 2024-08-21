^

Easier application for gun licenses pushed at Defense and Sporting Arms show

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 5:40pm
Senator Chiz Escudero
MANILA, Philippines -- Senate president Francis Escudero backed an easier process of giving out gun licenses on Wednesday, as he underscored that the strict procedure will push gun buyers to just buy on black markets.

Escudero was among the esteemed guests in the 30th Defense and Sporting Arms Show hosted by the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD) which opened on Wednesday.

In his speech, the lawmaker said that the process of giving out gun licenses should be easier.

“Sa ngayon ay napakahigpit ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa pagbibigay ng lisensya sa ating mga kababayan. Hindi po dapat ganito, nagiging dahilan lang ito para hindi na sila magpalisenya pa,” he said.

“Sa pagbibigay ng tamang lisensiya, hindi po ba’t mas mababantayan natin kung sino talaga ang mga nagma-may-ari ng baril, sino ang meron lisensiya sino ang wala. Mas epekto ang ating datos. Kaya’t marapat lamang na gawin nating madali ang proseso para sa mga kababayan nating responsable sa pag-aari ng mga baril,. Kaya huwag nating pahirapan ang ating mga kababayan,” he added.

“Kung gagamitin po sa kasamaan ang baril, hindi na po iyang ipapalisensiya, bibili na lang yan sa black market tapos itatapon pag nagamit.”

Escudero added that the upper house is “pushing amendments in manufacturing, importation, licensing, and possession of firearms to make the industry more productive and entice the public to acquire firearms for sporting purposes and protection.”

The legislator also stressed that both houses already approved the Self Reliance Defense Act and is already up to the signing of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This will “develop the defense industry and its capability to locally produce advanced weaponry and equipment for its armed forces through technology transfer, partnerships with and incentivizing the private sector.”

“Bibigyan natin ng insentibo ang ating mga local firearms manufacturer, at puwedeng mag-may-ari ang mga foreign investors up to 40%,” he added.

For his part, AFAD president Edwin Lim thanked the support of the Senate and other government law enforcing agencies.

The arms show will run until Sunday, August 25, and will highlight innovations and safety features of world-class, locally made and imported sporting firearms and shooting products.

