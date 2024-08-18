^

Meralco's Banchero hits 1st PBA 4-pointer

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 18, 2024 | 8:51pm
Meralco's Banchero hits 1st PBA 4-pointer
Chris Banchero hit the first 4-pointer in an official PBA game.
MANILA, Philippines -- Meralco Bolts guard Chris Banchero made PBA history Sunday, hitting the league’s first-ever 4-point shot during the Bolts’ clash against the Magnolia Hotshots at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In the maiden instance that the 4-point line was used in an official game, Banchero hoisted the shot at the 10:26 mark of the second quarter.

With Magnolia holding on to a slim 17-16 lead, Meralco import Allen Durham drove to the basket.

Durham then kicked it out to Banchero, who took the attempt without hesitation.

The ball found the bottom of the net, as the barker shouted, “Chris Banchero, four points!”

Meralco’s Jolo Mendoza also sank a 4-pointer with about a minute to go in the first half. 

He danced with the Hotshots’ Jerrick Ahanmisi and banked in the 4-pointer.

Banchero’s teammates Chris Newsome and CJ Cansino earlier attempted 4-point shots but missed.

Magnolia’s Mark Barroca tried to do the same, but it was ruled as a just long triple.

The 4-point shot has been used by the PBA in All-Star games in the past couple of years.

The Bolts are currently holding a 43-39 lead at the half. 

