Maroons better at handling pressure, says Luanzon

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons are shaping up to be one of the title favorites once again as a new UAAP men’s basketball season looms next month.

Apart from multiple blue chip recruits who have reinforced last year’s runners-up, UP also has a number of key holdovers with championship experience to lead them in what they expect to be a redemption run after back-to-back seasons of second-place finishes.

For any other team, athletes might crumble under the pressure. But when UP coach Christian Luanzon is concerned, he believes his players will be able to perform under the bright lights.

“As a former player, I think, you know, I would lie to you if sasabihin kong hindi nila iniisip yan, because first of all these are teenagers, some of them in their early 20s,” Luanzon said of pressure during UPMBT’s contract signing with STATS Technical Sportswear on Friday.

“Pero siguro ang difference if you ask me this question two or three seasons ago, wherein, you know, the first Season 84, finals and the championship, and the last two still in the finals, I would say the difference is having that experience. They should be better in a way in terms of managing the pressure.”

Luanzon said that the pressure and expectations on their players are no different from whatever stressors that everyday people face.

But knowing the type of impact that they have on the UP community, Luanzon said that they are motivated even more to take the pressure and perform.

“Si Coach Gold [Monteverde] laging sinasabi, athlete or not, sa buhay laging may pressure. So from regular employee, or somebody who's a single mom, or a single parent, you know working for his child, there’s always pressure there and the only difference in this type of pressure is that you’re representing you know something more than the name on your back, yung surname mo, which is the whole university,” said Luanzon.

“Especially dito sa UP, we’ve seen how the outpour of support not only sa management but also sa community, ibang klase. Ibang klase.”

With all that’s said and done, Luanzon said that his players will just have to be prepared. Because no matter how high the pressure is, the Fighting Maroons can rely on their discipline to be ready for anything.

“So, yung pagmanage ng pressure na yun, yung mga players, they obviously have an idea of it already and sila ang importante lang, is that they would just you know, get their confidence sa preparation. Kasi kung hindi ka prepared, ang hirap nga naman magkaron ng kumpyansa.”

UP will be tested early during the opening weekend of Season 87 as they are set to face the Ateneo Blue Eagles in early September.

Though fans can expect fireworks in the rivalry matchup, Luanzon said that they will approach it the same no matter who they’re facing.

“With Ateneo, obviously, there’s sort of like a rivalry there for the last three seasons. But, you know, yung mga players, importante rito is first game, sometimes there’s jitters, host pa ang UP, I think what’s important is that we would just stick to what we do,” said Luanzon.

“Yung DNA namin, especially on defense, and then offensively, sharing the basketball and playing to our strengths, coming with a mindset that you know, whether it’s Ateneo, or another school, UST, UE or even a La Salle, you cannot take anything for granted. All schools will be competitive, and not to mention that it’s only 14 games, so every game is important. So, importante every game handa kami.”