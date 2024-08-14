10 teams take part in new EASL season

The East Asia Super League will tip off later this year.

MANILA, Philippines -- A total of 10 teams will be vying for the title of the best professional club basketball of East Asia, following a major expansion of the East Asia Super League (EASL).

In a statement, the EASL said that Hong Kong Eastern and the Macau Black Bears will be competing in the 2024-25 season, which would bring “a full season of EASL action to the Greater Bay Area for the first time.”

Eastern will be placed into Group A of the league, along with PBA Commissioner’s Cup champions San Miguel Beermen, B.League Champion Hiroshima Dragonflies, Korean Basketball League runners-up Suwon KT Sonicboom and P. League + runners-up Taoyuan Pauian Pilots.

The Black Bears, on the other hand, will be in Group B with the PBA Philippine Cup champions Meralco Bolts, B. League runners-up Ryukyu Golden Kings, KBL champions Busan KCC Egis and P. League + champions New Taipei Kings.

“The EASL is getting bigger and it’s getting better. It was always our ambition to expand and bring in more leagues, representing more regions in Asia. We have accelerated those plans due to the strong demand from the regional leagues to join, and their readiness to do so,” EASL CEO Henry Kerins said.

“The 2024-25 Season now includes two powerful teams from two amazing cities, in one of the biggest basketball markets in the world – China’s Greater Bay Area. Both teams have great ownership and ambitions to be major brands in Asian basketball,” he added.

“Fans are in for incredible clashes next year as Hong Kong Eastern and the Macau Black Bears take to the court against our existing line-up of amazing teams from Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea and the Philippines.”

The Eastern are the reigning domestic champions in Hong Kong, while the Black Bears the current Macau basketball league champions.

The EASL games will be in a home-and-away format and will tip off later this year.