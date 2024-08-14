^

Sports

10 teams take part in new EASL season

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 14, 2024 | 10:57am
10 teams take part in new EASL season
The East Asia Super League will tip off later this year.
easl.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- A total of 10 teams will be vying for the title of the best professional club basketball of East Asia, following a major expansion of the East Asia Super League (EASL).

In a statement, the EASL said that Hong Kong Eastern and the Macau Black Bears will be competing in the 2024-25 season, which would bring “a full season of EASL action to the Greater Bay Area for the first time.”

Eastern will be placed into Group A of the league, along with PBA Commissioner’s Cup champions San Miguel Beermen, B.League Champion Hiroshima Dragonflies, Korean Basketball League runners-up Suwon KT Sonicboom and P. League + runners-up Taoyuan Pauian Pilots.

The Black Bears, on the other hand, will be in Group B with the PBA Philippine Cup champions Meralco Bolts, B. League runners-up Ryukyu Golden Kings, KBL champions Busan KCC Egis and P. League + champions New Taipei Kings.

“The EASL is getting bigger and it’s getting better. It was always our ambition to expand and bring in more leagues, representing more regions in Asia. We have accelerated those plans due to the strong demand from the regional leagues to join, and their readiness to do so,” EASL CEO Henry Kerins said.

“The 2024-25 Season now includes two powerful teams from two amazing cities, in one of the biggest basketball markets in the world – China’s Greater Bay Area. Both teams have great ownership and ambitions to be major brands in Asian basketball,” he added.

“Fans are in for incredible clashes next year as Hong Kong Eastern and the Macau Black Bears take to the court against our existing line-up of amazing teams from Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea and the Philippines.”

The Eastern are the reigning domestic champions in Hong Kong, while the Black Bears the current Macau basketball league champions.

The EASL games will be in a home-and-away format and will tip off later this year.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

EAST ASIA SUPER LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bright future ahead

Bright future ahead

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
From here on, Philippine sports could chart its future depending on what sensational Paris Olympics double-gold winner Carlos...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo flies home first-class

Yulo flies home first-class

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
A top flight fit for a king.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo creates ripple effect in Southeast Asia as Japanese coach hired by Thailand

Yulo creates ripple effect in Southeast Asia as Japanese coach hired by Thailand

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The next Carlos Yulo could be in the making — and not just here in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Mirror, mirror on the wall...

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
Who’s the greatest of them all?
Sports
fbtw
Archers sweep Tokyo tilt

Archers sweep Tokyo tilt

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It wasn’t a smooth ride to the top even as La Salle swept the eight-team, three-day World University Basketball Series...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tokyo the turning point

Tokyo the turning point

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
In Tokyo three years ago, a dejected Carlos Yulo had a first-hand feel of the Olympic gold medal that his “Ate”...
Sports
fbtw
EJ&rsquo;s Olympic dream doesn&rsquo;t end in Paris

EJ’s Olympic dream doesn’t end in Paris

12 hours ago
Not done yet.
Sports
fbtw
Pressure on for LA to deliver in 2028

Pressure on for LA to deliver in 2028

12 hours ago
The Olympic flag arrived under bright skies Monday in Los Angeles, where officials now have four short years to organize a...
Sports
fbtw
Junior PGT at Pueblo down-to-the-wire

Junior PGT at Pueblo down-to-the-wire

12 hours ago
Eliana Dumalaog won a thrilling three-way battle for the girls’ 10-12 title, needing two extra holes to secure her win...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with