MPL Philippines returns with new transfer scheme, teams, point system

MANILA, Philippines – The Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines is set to return with its 14th season, this time introducing a new global open transfer system to heighten the competitiveness of the ecosystem both locally and abroad.

The new transfer system rules allow the eight franchise teams to make changes to their current roster by either trading players with other teams, or signing free agents and releasing current players. There will be unlimited chances for teams to transfer players but certain guidelines must be followed: a team should have a minimum number of six players and a maximum of 10. Transfers should also follow due process and should not have any contract violations.

Transfer windows begin every Monday after each regular season week and applies to overseas players as well.

Besides the new transfer system, the regular season point system has also been modified: only match-up wins (either by 2:0 sweep or 2:1) will get a point while losing teams (either 0:2 or 1:2) get no points, giving more value to every single win throughout the regular season.

Who's who

In terms of teams, Season 14 sees the biggest shake-up since the league became a franchise league. Last July, it was announced that Minana EVOS would not be bidding goodbye to the league and that the new franchise team, Aurora, will be making their debut in Season 14.

Aurora is headlined by former Blacklist International players Renejay “Renejay” Barcarse, Edward Jay “Edward” Dapadap, and Kenneth “Yue” Tadeo, and former Blacklist International coaches Dexter “DexStar” Alaba and Aniel “MasterTheBasics” Jiandani. Joining them are former RSG Philippines' jungler Jonard “Demonkite” Caranto, former Minana EVOS goldlaner Dominic “Domeng” del Mundo, and former TNC Pro Team coach and roamer Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque.

With most of their players gone, Blacklist International signed former Filipino imports Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera and Michael “MP the King” Endino after spending previous seasons overseas. The Codebreakers also acquired Jhon Marl “Lord JM” Sebastian, Mark “MarkTzy” Pagaduan, Kim “Kimpoy” Dela Cruz, Jhonville “OUTPLAYED” Villar and Dexter “Exort” Martinez to complete their 10-man roster.

Also with major changes is TNC Pro Team with their new coach, former caster/analyst Caisam “Wolf” Nopueto with Fnatic ONIC's Patrick “E2MAX” Caidic part of the team's coaching staff. Making a return to their TNC roots are Shemaiah “SDzyz” Chu and Jomarie “Escalera” Santos, who previously played for Team Occupy and Fnatic ONIC; while former Minana EVOS players Ken “Kzen” Pile, Lance “LanceCy” Cunanan, and Salvick “Kouzen” Tolarba find a new home with the Phoenix Army.

Smart Omega sees its development league players take center stage as part of their professional league rosters with the likes of Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Andrew “Andoryuuu” Flora and Jayson “UK1R” Alupit. Meanwhile, Fnatic ONIC has signed a handful of former Minana EVOS players: Brian “Spider-Milez” Santos, Borris “Brusko” Parro, Jan “Kirk” Gutierrez, as well as former Minana EVOS veteran Jeniel “HAZE” Bata-anon as assistant coach.

RSG Philippines sees the return of jungler John “1rrad” Tuazon after his stint with Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi while MSC teams Team Liquid PH and Falcons AP Bren keep their champion rosters.

The 14th season will begin Friday, August 16, with TNC Pro Team facing off against Smart Omega at 5 p. m., and Aurora going up against their former team Blacklist International at 7:30 p.m.