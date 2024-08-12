^

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

August 12, 2024 | 3:00am
MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

Malixi inches closer to US Amateurs crown

By Olmin Leyba | 8 hours ago
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines trailed old rival Asterisk Talley of the US by one after the first 18 holes of the US Women’s...
Van der Linden, Ramo rule IRONMAN 70.3

8 hours ago
Eric van der Linden turned back the clock to outperform competitors half his age and claimed the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao crown...
Boxing remains on shaky legs

8 hours ago
The boxing competition at the Paris Olympics is over but the fight now starts for its inclusion at the 2028 LA Games after...
Frayna, Fronda brace for Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna and Jan Jodilyn Fronda showed their readiness to lead the Philippine women’s team in next month’s...
Pueblo de Oro hosts Junior PGT

8 hours ago
Cliff Nuñeza and Ally Gaccion are primed for their next challenge as the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series resumes today...
Hollywood plays role in closing ceremony

8 hours ago
Hollywood will help script a glittering ending to the Paris Olympics on Sunday with 14 gold medals to be decided before the...
8 hours ago
China completed a historic clean sweep of all eight Olympic diving gold medals after Cao Yuan won the men’s 10m platform final in Paris on Saturday.
Hassan rules women&rsquo;s marathon

8 hours ago
Sifan Hassan’s endurance gamble at the Paris Games finally paid off after she sprinted away for Olympic marathon gold...
Lakewood bets shine in Sta. Lucia Tour

8 hours ago
Don Jerome Empania and Jose Ravinar Austria captured the overall leg title as the Lakewood Golf and Country Club made a triumphant...
