LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)