LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 7:19am
MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Pagdanganan ignites Olympic medal hopes with gritty 69; Swiss takes charge with record feat

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan surged into the thick of the Olympic medal race with a determined 69, positioning herself firmly among...
Sports
'Golden Boy' Yulo to receive P5 million from local sports betting firm

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
It just keeps raining rewards for Carlos Yulo.
Sports
Obiena vows to vault back to pole position

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
In sports, the winner takes it all. Glory, accolades and remembrance are reserved for those who stand at the pinnacle. The...
Sports
France exacts payback vs Germany to reach Olympic men's basketball final

6 hours ago
Hosts France defeated Germany, 73-69, on Thursday (Friday Manila time) to reach the final of the Olympic men's basketball...
Sports
Philippines anthem’s Olympic debut

By Joaquin M. Henson | 8 hours ago
For the first time in 100 years, the Philippine national anthem was played twice in the Olympics when gymnast Carlos Yulo bagged two gold medals in Paris last weekend.
Sports
Plete wins playoff with birdie

8 hours ago
Zero Plete edged Isabella Tabanas with a clutch birdie from the fringe in sudden death, winning the girls’ 13-15 age category of the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 3 at Del Monte Golf Club here yesterda...
Sports
Sta. Lucia Tour Davao leg on

8 hours ago
Two-hundred golfers from 11 golf clubs will tee off today for the final round of the Sta. Lucia Golf Tour at the Rancho Palos...
Sports
Pacquiao graces launch of MPVA season

Pacquiao graces launch of MPVA season

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association returns with a bang on Sunday featuring a larger and stronger cast following...
Sports
How does pride hinder true prayer and experience of God’s grace?

8 hours ago
Sports
Ando finishes 6th in Olympic weightlifting but sets new personal best
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Filipina weightlifter Elreen Ando missed the podium of the women’s 59kg weightlifting competition in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
