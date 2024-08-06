^

Sports

Bambol’s forecast on target

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
August 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Bambol's forecast on target
Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion (center) is joined by rowing chief Patrick Gregorio, POC secretary-general Wharton Chan, POC president Abraham Tolentino and Tagaytay City Vice Mayor Dr. Agnes Tolentino in Sunday’s vault finals won by Carlos Yulo.

MANILA, Philippines — A few days before the Paris Olympics began last week, POC president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino boldly predicted the Philippines would deliver more medals than the haul at the 2020 Tokyo Games. He also guaranteed to bring home more than just the lone gold that weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz garnered in the previous edition. So far, so good.

In Tokyo, the Philippine delegation of 19 athletes produced one gold, two silvers and a bronze for a total of four medals. As of yesterday, the Paris harvest has reaped two golds and two guaranteed bronzes to bring up the collection to four medals, equaling the Tokyo cache, from the band of 22 competitors. One more medal and Tolentino will make good on his forecast. His promise to eclipse Tokyo’s gold harvest has been fulfilled with gymnast Carlos Yulo’s triumphs in floor and vault. Boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio remain in contention for the gold so the counting isn’t over. Then there are three weightlifters and two golfers in line to vie for honors.

Early this morning, EJ Obiena competed in the pole vault final with the chance to land a podium finish and clinch the country’s fifth medal. 

Tolentino had two words to say in expressing elation over Yulo’s feat. “Answered prayers,” he said in a text from Paris. With two medals in the bag, Tolentino said three more and Tokyo’s haul will be surpassed. Two of the three are assured with Villegas and Petecio so it’s just one more to go.

Tolentino said the Paris experience is the gateway to the future. “The Paris Olympics have been a learning experience with a blend of victories to celebrate and lessons to be learned,” he said. “We are proud of our athletes’ efforts and look forward to even greater achievements in the years to come.”

No doubt, Yulo’s feat has brought global attention to the Philippines’ progress in sports. ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas paid tribute to the tireless efforts of Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion in discovering Yulo and putting him in a position to excel. “Cynthia saw Carlos 16 years ago, invited him to join the gymnastics pool and never stopped believing that Carlos will bring home a gold medal,” he said. “She was with Carlos during the most difficult of times. Thank you, Cynthia.  Thank you, GAP. Thank you, Team Yulo.”

