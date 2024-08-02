^

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 2:17am
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

Camille Nolasco focused on grander purpose as she juggles UP, Gilas duties

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Camille Nolasco had just come from a game with Gilas Pilipinas women in the Pinoyliga Women’s Cup when she arrived at...
Gin Kings face Taiwanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Justin Brownlee marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra...
Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

2 days ago
France scraped past Japan, 94-90, to close in on a quarterfinal spot in the men's basketball competition in the Paris Olympics,...
From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad.
Algerian boxer in Olympic gender row wins in 46 seconds

8 hours ago
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who failed a gender eligibility test last year, won her opening bout at the Paris Olympics in...
Ginebra rookies deliver

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
The rookies shone as Ginebra pulled off a 91-87 escape act against the P.League+ champion New Taipei Kings in the Macau WUS International Basketball Club Challenge late Thursday night in Macau.
HD Spikers unbeaten in 4 games

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Cignal overpowered an old, familiar rival in Petro Gazz, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, yesterday and claimed its fourth straight victory...
Davao jungolfers show way

3 hours ago
Local talents dominated the 13-15 age category as AJ Wacan and Johanna Uyking ruled their divisions with 72 and 82, respectively,...
First-round knockouts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 hours ago
Vincent Astrolabio’s first-round knockout loss to defending WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in Tokyo last July...
