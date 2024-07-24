^

Pacquiao in Japan for exhibition fight

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 11:26am
Manny Pacquiao signs an autograph for a fan upon his arrival in Japan Tuesday.
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao arrived in Japan Tuesday night for his exhibition fight with Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo at the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday.

Pacquiao’s showcase bout with Anpo, a former K-1 super-lightweight champion, is scheduled for three rounds under boxing rules.

Even though it is only an exhibition, the former eight-division world champion faces a tough task against Anpo, who is significantly younger at 26 years old and taller at six feet.

It will be Pacquiao first taste of action since 2022, when he took on Korean martial artist and video blogger DK Yoo in a similar exhibition match in Seoul.

The Anpo fight is also being treated as a gauge for Pacquiao’s readiness to return to the pro ranks, with the former senator reportedly eyeing to challenge reigning World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios in October or November.

The last time Pacquiao fought professionally was in 2021, when he lost to Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas.

Against Anpo, the boxing icon is reportedly set to earn millions for a relatively short amount of time in the ring. He thus follows in the footsteps of former rival Floyd Mayweather, who had also figured in lucrative exhibition bouts in Japan.

A report by World Boxing News said in case Anpo lands a kick — intentionally or accidentally — will net the 45-year-old Pacquiao $5 million.

