Caitlin Clark sets new WNBA assists record

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 17: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever brings the ball up court against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center on July 17, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines -- Another record was broken by WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

After being the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double almost two weeks ago, Clark went crazy and broke the assists record in a single game on Thursday morning (Manila time).

Clark dished out 19 assists in the Indiana Fever’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings, to go along with 24 points and six rebounds.

Her 19th dime came with the Fever trailing by three, 90-93.

The star rookie drove to the middle of the paint, kicked it out to Kelsey Mitchell for a left wing 3-pointer to tie things up.

The Wings though ended the game with an 8-0 run to tally their sixth win in 25 games.

The previous high was 18 by Courtney Vandersloot back when she was playing for the Chicago Sky.

According to SportsCenter, the 22-year-old guard reached 400 points and 200 assists in 26 games, the fewest career games needed to reach the mark in WNBA history.

Before Clark, legend Sue Bird reached the 400-200 mark in 33 games.

Aside from the historic outing for Clark, her teammate Aliyah Boston also notched a career-high of 28 points, to go with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Indiana dropped to 11-15 in the season.