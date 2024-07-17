^

Sports

PLDT's Davison out indefinitely due to injury

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 11:53am
PLDT's Davison out indefinitely due to injury
Savi Davison of PLDT.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters will have to do without Filipino-Canadian hitter Savi Davison until further notice as they began their campaign in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

This as she revealed that she will be undergoing surgery for a previous knee injury later this month, which will sideline her for the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately, no [I won’t be playing]. I have surgery next week with Doc Molo just to clean up some cartilage,” Davison told the media. 

“The [PLDT] management and I decided that this was kind of the best time. It’s only a 4-5 week recovery, so hopefully it’s a quick turnaround, but unfortunate for now.”

With the Reinforced Conference only lasting until August 30 at the latest, it is unlikely that she will be able to recover in time to suit up in the import-laden tournament. 

Despite knowing how capable her teammates are, Davison lamented not being able to share the court with them. The tournament would’ve been her third conference with the High Speed Hitters.

“It’s extremely difficult. I love to be on the court with them. I mean, I feel like I can’t give as much, so I’m just trying to learn how to cope with that,” she said.

Still, Davison understands that in the long run, both she and the team will be able to benefit from this temporary absence.

“I know that this is for the best. For my best interest, the team’s best interest, so I’m just trying to trust my path and see how it goes,” she said.

The team also wished Davison a quick recovery, and head coach Rald Ricafort said that they remained trusting in their remaining players.

“We wish for her a quick recovery, and we are confident naman na our remaining outside hitters can and will do the work,” said Ricafort.

vuukle comment

PLDT

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The unexpected roommate

The unexpected roommate

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
A funny story that the late Chino Trinidad once told was about his father Recah, a respected sportswriter and columnist now...
Sports
fbtw
Amaro, Yulo king, queen of &rsquo;24 Palaro

Amaro, Yulo king, queen of ’24 Palaro

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Tanker Albert Jose Amaro II of Calabarzon and gymnast Iza Yulo of the National Capital Region lorded it over their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

2 days ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on...
Sports
fbtw
FEU booters&rsquo; dramatic win punctuates NCR championship

FEU booters’ dramatic win punctuates NCR championship

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The National Capital Region remained the lord of the Palarong Pambansa for the 17th straight edition.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teams allowed only 1 import for Reinforced Conference, PVL clarifies amid 'misconception'

Teams allowed only 1 import for Reinforced Conference, PVL clarifies amid 'misconception'

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
There will only be one import per team. 
Sports
fbtw
Barefield pivotal to Blackwater&rsquo;s PBA title hopes, says Cariaso

Barefield pivotal to Blackwater’s PBA title hopes, says Cariaso

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Sedrick Barefield has the capacity to move the Blackwater Bossing not just one, but two steps forward, head coach Jeffrey...
Sports
fbtw
MPL Philippines welcomes Aurora Gaming

MPL Philippines welcomes Aurora Gaming

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines has announced that Aurora Gaming will make its debut in...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal on entry list for US Open

Nadal on entry list for US Open

2 hours ago
Four-time champion Rafael Nadal was among those on the main draw entry lists revealed for the 2024 US Open after missing the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with