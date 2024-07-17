PLDT's Davison out indefinitely due to injury

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters will have to do without Filipino-Canadian hitter Savi Davison until further notice as they began their campaign in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

This as she revealed that she will be undergoing surgery for a previous knee injury later this month, which will sideline her for the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately, no [I won’t be playing]. I have surgery next week with Doc Molo just to clean up some cartilage,” Davison told the media.

“The [PLDT] management and I decided that this was kind of the best time. It’s only a 4-5 week recovery, so hopefully it’s a quick turnaround, but unfortunate for now.”

With the Reinforced Conference only lasting until August 30 at the latest, it is unlikely that she will be able to recover in time to suit up in the import-laden tournament.

Despite knowing how capable her teammates are, Davison lamented not being able to share the court with them. The tournament would’ve been her third conference with the High Speed Hitters.

“It’s extremely difficult. I love to be on the court with them. I mean, I feel like I can’t give as much, so I’m just trying to learn how to cope with that,” she said.

Still, Davison understands that in the long run, both she and the team will be able to benefit from this temporary absence.

“I know that this is for the best. For my best interest, the team’s best interest, so I’m just trying to trust my path and see how it goes,” she said.

The team also wished Davison a quick recovery, and head coach Rald Ricafort said that they remained trusting in their remaining players.

“We wish for her a quick recovery, and we are confident naman na our remaining outside hitters can and will do the work,” said Ricafort.