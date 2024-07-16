Last minute call-up for NXLED no problem for American Meegan Hart

MANILA, Philippines – She may only have had one training session with the NXLED Chameleons, but Meegan Hart felt right at home as she top-scored for her team against the Galeries Tower in their opening game of the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

Tapped as a last-minute change of import for the team, Hart had only been with the team for about 24 hours when she underwent a baptism of fire in her first-ever game in the Philippines. But she hardly broke a sweat in trying to adjust.

After the game, Hart said that she had her teammates and coaches to thank for helping her get right into business when she arrived in Manila.

“I would say it’s just leaning on your teammates,” she said of how she was able to be game-ready.

“You know, I always put my best foot forward and I’m always ready in a sense, you know, in this league, and in all leagues, you always have to be ready. So it’s just trusting in my game and in my teammates, and the coaching staff, and they trust me and that gives me the confidence to go out there and play my heart out,” she added.

But of course, playing for the first time in a different country comes with a lot of adjustment, especially considering her young professional career.

The towering middle blocker admitted that Philippine volleyball had a lot more speed than what she was used to. With her teammates helping her along the way, Hart hopes to assimilate herself quickly with the comings and goings of the local style of play.

“I would say it’s a lot faster I think than what I’m used to. Really scrappy, plays are a little bit longer. So I think it's just adjusting to the length [of the plays], but overall, it’s been good. I think it’s a fast transition but again, I’ve been welcomed with open arms, my teammates have been super supportive, and the coaching staff,” she said

Hart will be NXLED’s official import for the conference as clarified by PVL Commissioner Sherwin Malonzo. Though the Chameleon’s other import Jiang Xuanyao is still listed on their roster, they can only replace imports in the event of injury or a breach of contract.

Hart will return to action for the Chameleons when they face the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Saturday, July 20, still at the PhilSports Arena.