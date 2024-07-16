^

Sports

Last minute call-up for NXLED no problem for American Meegan Hart

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 6:32pm
Last minute call-up for NXLED no problem for American Meegan Hart
Meegan Hart in action for NXLED.
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines – She may only have had one training session with the NXLED Chameleons, but Meegan Hart felt right at home as she top-scored for her team against the Galeries Tower in their opening game of the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

Tapped as a last-minute change of import for the team, Hart had only been with the team for about 24 hours when she underwent a baptism of fire in her first-ever game in the Philippines. But she hardly broke a sweat in trying to adjust.

After the game, Hart said that she had her teammates and coaches to thank for helping her get right into business when she arrived in Manila.

“I would say it’s just leaning on your teammates,” she said of how she was able to be game-ready. 

“You know, I always put my best foot forward and I’m always ready in a sense, you know, in this league, and in all leagues, you always have to be ready. So it’s just trusting in my game and in my teammates, and the coaching staff, and they trust me and that gives me the confidence to go out there and play my heart out,” she added.

But of course, playing for the first time in a different country comes with a lot of adjustment, especially considering her young professional career. 

The towering middle blocker admitted that Philippine volleyball had a lot more speed than what she was used to. With her teammates helping her along the way, Hart hopes to assimilate herself quickly with the comings and goings of the local style of play.

“I would say it’s a lot faster I think than what I’m used to. Really scrappy, plays are a little bit longer. So I think it's just adjusting to the length [of the plays], but overall, it’s been good. I think it’s a fast transition but again, I’ve been welcomed with open arms, my teammates have been super supportive, and the coaching staff,” she said

Hart will be NXLED’s official import for the conference as clarified by PVL Commissioner Sherwin Malonzo. Though the Chameleon’s other import Jiang Xuanyao is still listed on their roster, they can only replace imports in the event of injury or a breach of contract.

Hart will return to action for the Chameleons when they face the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Saturday, July 20, still at the PhilSports Arena.

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
Amaro, Yulo king, queen of &rsquo;24 Palaro

Amaro, Yulo king, queen of ’24 Palaro

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Tanker Albert Jose Amaro II of Calabarzon and gymnast Iza Yulo of the National Capital Region lorded it over their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

1 day ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on...
Sports
fbtw
Davao Occidental tames Slaughter-less Manila in MPBL

Davao Occidental tames Slaughter-less Manila in MPBL

7 hours ago
The Davao Occidental Tigers pounced on the absence of Greg Slaughter to subdue the Manila SV Batang Sampaloc Stars, 92-8...
Sports
fbtw
Reig reigns, Burgos repeats in 5150 Bohol

Reig reigns, Burgos repeats in 5150 Bohol

1 day ago
Two years after stunning a stellar field in the 5150 Subic, Irienold Reig, Jr. showcased his potential once again by dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSL Global: Philippines U-20, Thailand, Canada post opening-day wins

PSL Global: Philippines U-20, Thailand, Canada post opening-day wins

7 hours ago
Karl Benedict Wood finished with 28 points while three other players contributed double figures as the Philippines, represented...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan rules 1st Newgen-ABP Golf Invitational tourney

Jordan rules 1st Newgen-ABP Golf Invitational tourney

8 hours ago
Asialink CEO Robert Jordan emerged as the overall champion of the first Newgen-ASEAN Business Partners Golf Invitational held...
Sports
fbtw
Mangliwan banks on Asian Para Games momentum in Paris Paralympic bid

Mangliwan banks on Asian Para Games momentum in Paris Paralympic bid

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan will be leaning on his triumphs from last year’s Asian Para Games when he competes...
Sports
fbtw
Biles poised to reclaim Olympic throne after Tokyo tumult

Biles poised to reclaim Olympic throne after Tokyo tumult

9 hours ago
Simone Biles is headed to Paris poised to cement her legacy as gymnastics' Greatest of All Time, an Olympic icon who transcends...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with