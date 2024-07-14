^

Sports

Caelan Tiongson's PBA dream finally within grasp

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 11:08am
Caelan Tiongson's PBA dream finally within grasp
Caelan Tiongson
William Jones Cup / Strong Group Athletics

MANILA, Philippines -- Caelen Tiongson’s journey to the PBA has been a “long time coming,” the forward said, as the rookie draft rolls Sunday evening.

Tiongson, who retired from basketball in 2019, unretired two years later to play in Taiwan.

And now, three years later, the 32-year-old threw his hat into the draft, where he is expected to be one of the top picks.

“It feels good. It feels like a long time coming for sure, and I’m excited to see where I end up,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the PBA Draft Combine.

It really has been a long time coming for the skilled wing, who worked briefly in sales after retiring.

He said he worked a 9-to-5 job after retiring, just on the phones.

And now, he might have his name called in the first round of a top-heavy draft.

The forward is currently with the Strong Group Athletics – Pilipinas competing in the William Jones Cup.

He will skip the draft rites on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tiongson said that his stint in Taiwan helped him grow in a lot of aspects of his game, which surely boosted his game.

“In Taiwan, I played for a team that… we weren’t very good. We’re a very young team and they asked a lot of me. Typically I’ve been a team player, pne who is really good at a system,” he said.

“In Taiwan, they asked me to score the ball a lot so it kinda just helped me develop that part of my game as well. Just added to the repertoire I guess I’d say, if a team needs me to get a bucket I could do that,” he added.

The PBA Draft is set to kick off on Sunday, 4 p.m., at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati.

vuukle comment

PBA

PBA DRAFT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Converge has eyes glued to Baltazar

Converge has eyes glued to Baltazar

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Though Converge is keeping its cards close to its chest, FiberXers coach Aldin Ayo has given a hint on their No. 1 pick in...
Sports
fbtw
Cone says Christian Standhardinger wanted out

Cone says Christian Standhardinger wanted out

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra badly needed to infuse fresh legs in its fold that it couldn’t wait for today’s PBA Season 49...
Sports
fbtw
Rematch on grass: Djokovic vs Alcaraz

Rematch on grass: Djokovic vs Alcaraz

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic swept past Lorenzo Musetti on Friday to book a second successive Wimbledon final against defending champion...
Sports
fbtw
Euro 2024: Moment of truth for Spain, England

Euro 2024: Moment of truth for Spain, England

12 hours ago
A brilliant Spain team featuring teenage sensation Lamine Yamal stands between England and a first major men’s international...
Sports
fbtw

Big City bets make big move

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Palarong Pambansa’s sleeping giant has awakened.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Sweet 16 for Gilas?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
There is reason for Gilas head coach Tim Cone to stick to a compact pool of 12.
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group overpowers UAE in Jones Cup opener

Strong Group overpowers UAE in Jones Cup opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas had a rousing start in the 2024 William Jones Cup, drubbing United Arab Emirates, 104-79,...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Draft Combine standout Nonoy dreams about sharing the court with idol Jayson Castro

PBA Draft Combine standout Nonoy dreams about sharing the court with idol Jayson Castro

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Mark Nonoy’s dream of making it to the PBA is now within arm’s reach.
Sports
fbtw
Saudi Arabia to host inaugural Olympics Esports Games in 2025&nbsp;

Saudi Arabia to host inaugural Olympics Esports Games in 2025 

By Michelle Lojo | 20 hours ago
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the inaugural Olympic Esports Games happening in 2025 will take...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with