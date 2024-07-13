Falcons AP Bren scores payback, ousts Team Liquid Echo from MSC 2024

MANILA, Philippines -- Falcons AP Bren avenged its loss in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 13 finals, eliminating reigning Philippine champion Team Liquid Echo, 3-1, in the Mobile Legends Mid-Season Cup (MSC) 2024 semifinals.

Heading into the match-up with a perfect game win record, Falcons AP Bren slowed down the Cavalry, punishing Team Liquid ECHO's setups by the lord in Games 1 and 2 to go up 2-0.

Team Liquid Echo was able to adjust in Game 3, chasing out their counterparts in the Hive and winning crucial 1v1s to deny Falcons AP Bren the sweep and extend the series.

In Game 4 though, Falcons AP Bren punished the Cavalry, outdrafting Team Liquid Echo to close out the game in just 10 minutes and 33 seconds with a 15-5 score to book their slot to the MSC grand finals.

The loss sees Team Liquid Echo exit the tournament at third to fourth place, taking home $200,000 (approximately Php11,677,000) and earning Team Liquid 275 points in the Club Championship race at the Esports World Cup.

For Falcons AP Bren, it awaits the winner of the other semifinal match-up between Malaysia's Selangor Red Giants and Singapore's NIP Flash in the MSC Grand Finals happening on Sunday, July 14, at 6 p. m. (Manila time).