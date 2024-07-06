Team Liquid Echo, Falcons AP Bren enjoy overwhelming support from Filipino fans at MSC

Filipino fans pose with members of Team Liquid Echo, who won over Team Spirit to secure a playoffs spot.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine squads Team Liquid Echo and Falcons AP Bren are currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia competing in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup (MSC) at the Esports World Cup.

But even though they are far from home, the teams felt like they were playing in the Philippines with the amount of support they are receiving from the onsite audience, who are mostly Filipino.

According to a report published by the Philippine Statistics Office last 2023, Saudi Arabia is the leading destination of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Of the1.96 million OFWs in 2022, 23.0 percent went to Saudi Arabia.

It is no wonder that when both Philippine teams play in the EWC, the audience is packed with Filipino supporters, calling out to the players and cheering them on, giving the sense of a home court advantage.

"We're really happy to see Filipinos supporting us in the stadium. It was only our side that had fans. To those who came, we really appreciate it and thank you for the support." said Falcons AP Bren head coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro.

"Sobrang nakakagulat na ang dami ng tao sa labas at tinatawag kami," said Team Liquid ECHO goldlaner, Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales.

He adds, "Nakakaoverwhelm, di namin maramdaman na nasa Saudi kami parang nasa Pilipinas pa rin."

Philippine champions Team Liquid ECHO have secured their slot in the MSC Playoffs while Falcons AP Bren will have their remaining group stage matches on July 7, Sunday.