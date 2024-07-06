^

Sports

Team Liquid Echo, Falcons AP Bren enjoy overwhelming support from Filipino fans at MSC

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 6:18pm
Team Liquid Echo, Falcons AP Bren enjoy overwhelming support from Filipino fans at MSC
Filipino fans pose with members of Team Liquid Echo, who won over Team Spirit to secure a playoffs spot.
Team Liquid Echo

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine squads Team Liquid Echo and Falcons AP Bren are currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia competing in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup (MSC) at the Esports World Cup.

But even though they are far from home, the teams felt like they were playing in the Philippines with the amount of support they are receiving from the onsite audience, who are mostly Filipino.

According to a report published by the Philippine Statistics Office last 2023, Saudi Arabia is the leading destination of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Of the1.96 million OFWs in 2022, 23.0 percent went to Saudi Arabia. 

It is no wonder that when both Philippine teams play in the EWC, the audience is packed with Filipino supporters, calling out to the players and cheering them on, giving the sense of a home court advantage.

"We're really happy to see Filipinos supporting us in the stadium. It was only our side that had fans. To those who came, we really appreciate it and thank you for the support." said Falcons AP Bren head coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro.

"Sobrang nakakagulat na ang dami ng tao sa labas at tinatawag kami," said Team Liquid ECHO goldlaner, Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales.

He adds, "Nakakaoverwhelm, di namin maramdaman na nasa Saudi kami parang nasa Pilipinas pa rin."

Philippine champions Team Liquid ECHO have secured their slot in the MSC Playoffs while Falcons AP Bren will have their remaining group stage matches on July 7, Sunday.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto a game-time decision for Gilas due to injury

Kai Sotto a game-time decision for Gilas due to injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas big man Kai Sotto is free from a rib fracture scare after getting hurt against Georgia in their FIBA Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas two wins away from Paris

Gilas two wins away from Paris

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Glittery Paris is within sight from where Gilas Pilipinas stands in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riva, Latvia.Glittery...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys yield to Argentina to go 0-5

Gilas boys yield to Argentina to go 0-5

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas boys continued free-falling in the FIBA U17 World Cup and dropped to their fifth straight loss in the tourney,...
Sports
fbtw
'Big moment guy&rsquo; Brownlee should be in NBA, says Cone

'Big moment guy’ Brownlee should be in NBA, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
If you were to ask Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone, Justin Brownlee belongs in the NBA.
Sports
fbtw

MMA not for Olympics?

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
The Paris Olympics loom ahead, and there is a discussion on which sports can inevitably make it into the Games.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gabi eyes redemption, continues hunt for JPGT national finals berth

Gabi eyes redemption, continues hunt for JPGT national finals berth

8 hours ago
Alexie Gabi, who narrowly missed a national finals berth in the Visayas series, aims for redemption as the ICTSI Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw
Preaching consistency, Morado-De Guzman says Alas Pilipinas should stick together

Preaching consistency, Morado-De Guzman says Alas Pilipinas should stick together

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Jia Morado-De Guzman’s spirits were not doused as Alas Pilipinas exited early in the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup, falling...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Team Liquid Echo advances to MSC playoffs

Unbeaten Team Liquid Echo advances to MSC playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Team Liquid Echo ruled Group C of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup (MSC) as it went undefeated to book a...
Sports
fbtw
Strong finish keeps Tabuena in the International Series hunt

Strong finish keeps Tabuena in the International Series hunt

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena shook off a wobbly start and endured a rollercoaster round midway through with a strong finish in the wind,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with