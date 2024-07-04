^

Everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 4, 2024 | 4:02pm
Everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero

MANILA, Philippines – HoYoverse has launched its new adventure game Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ), a free-to-play action role-playing game available on Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 5 starting Thursday, July 4.

An urban fantasy game, ZZZ tells the story of a contemporary civilization that was destroyed during the "Hollows" disaster. With the last urban civilization "New Eridu", players take on the role of a "Proxy" who guides people in their exploration of the "Hollows" and protecting them from mysterious monsters known as "Ethereals".

Like most of HoYoverse games, players get to choose their main character between the young and cheerful girl, Belle, or the gentle and reserved young man, Wise. The two are co-owners of Random Play, a vintage video store and the center of the underground Proxy Network.

Along with their chosen main character, players also have their assistant. Joining the likes of Pom-Pom from Honkai Star Rail and Paimon from Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero has Eous, a small helper known as a Bangboo. Other Bangboos will also be available in game to help players during battles. These Combat Bangboo's have combat passive skills that help players through different challenges.

Besides the main character, playable characters known as Agents can be obtained through the game's Signal Search, similar to the Wish system of Genshin Impact and the Warp system of Honkai Star Rail. Signal Search also gives W-Engines which increases the character stats of agents.

Like many games, each playable character in ZZZ has their own attribute (Physical, Fire, Ice, Electri and Ether) which determines the type of damage they deal and a specialty (Attack, Stun, Anomaly, Support, Defense), which determines their role on a party and what weapons they can be equipped with.

The overall combat mechanic of ZZZ sees players compose a three-Agent party in exploring Hollows to complete various missions. Players switch between characters to unleash various attacks. When two or more Agents hit a Stunned enemy, this will trigger the game's Chain Attack, dealing damage and builds up the Decibel Rating, allowing characters to deal their Ultimate attack, which treats players to a display of animation centered on their chosen Agent.

With the game's release today, a new area called Lumina Square, New Eridu's commercial district, will be available for exploration. The game's main story will also see the Chapter 2-Interlude update, introducing new playable character Officer Zhu Yuan.

HoYoverse's Zenless Zone Zero is now available on PS5, PC, iOS & Android for players around the world.

