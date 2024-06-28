Arcilla, Olivarez on track for title showdown in Dimaporo Open netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez fashioned out straight-set victories to set up semifinal clashes with their respective doubles partners, bringing them closer to another title showdown at the Gov. Imelda Dimaporo National Open Tennis Championships in Lanao del Norte Thursday.

The second-ranked Arcilla continued to dominate opponents half his age, leveraging his vast experience and court savvy to defeat Eric Tangub, 6-1, 7-5. He will face No. 7 Nilo Ledama in the semifinals at the Mindanao Civic Center Sports Complex.

Ledama upset fourth-seed Fritz Verdad in a thrilling quarterfinal match, 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-4, in the two-week tournament hosted by Mayor Dimaporo and organized by Provincial Sports Coordinator Nelson Lasola.

The top-seeded Olivarez, determined to redeem himself from a previous loss to Arcilla in the recent Mayor Eric Olivarez Open finals, overwhelmed young Mcleen Gomera, 6-0, 6-3, bouncing back from a tense 7-5, 7-6(5) win over Allen Manlangit in the previous round and setting up a Last 4 showdown with Alexis Acabo.

Acabo advanced after a 6-1, 3-1 (ret.) win over third-ranked Jose Maria Pague.

In junior action, Maranding, Lala’s Anna Ragpala swept two girls’ titles while Tubod’s Nathan Cortez triumphed in the boys’ 14-and-under division as they shared the MVP honors in the Palawan Pawnshop National Junior Tennis Championships, also held at the MCC courts.

Ragpala defeated Shandy Cailing twice, winning, 7-5, 6-0, in the 16-and-under finals, and 6-4, 6-3 for the 18-and-under championship in the event sanctioned by Philta and supported by Dunlop, Universal Tennis, and ICON Golf & Sports.

Cortez survived Basher Amerhassan, 3-6, 6-3, 10-2, in the semis, then overcame John Paul Albano, 6-4, 7-5, in the finals of the Group 2 tournament held as part of the PPS-PEPP program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other winners included Cebu City’s Denise Quiday (girls’ 14-and-under), Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte’s Princessgwen Tabanao (12-and-under), Kapatagan’s AJ Vinz Bering (boys’ 18-and-under), Iligan City’s Crislance Iglupas (boys’ 16-and-under), Oroquieta City’s Yuree Yvan Madrona (boys’ 12-and-under), and Tangub City’s Zakari Obenza (10-and-under unisex).

Meanwhile, Olivarez and Acabo defeated Kurt Bandolis and Benedict Lim, 6-1, 6-0, at the start of the men’s doubles Open.

Arcilla and Ledama also advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alexander Diego and Wilbur Orillano, while the Pague-Tangub pair overwhelmed Nathan Cortez and Kennedy Gumera, 6-0, 6-0. Verdad and Rolly John Saga routed Vincent Nadal and Bryzen Sanchez, 6-1, 6-2.

The women’s doubles also features Nicole Ann Bautista and Nichole dela Rita, along with the tandem of Minette Bentillo and Judy Ann Padilla.