Philippine Game Development Expo back for 2nd year

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 10:20am
Philippine Game Development Expo back for 2nd year

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Game Development Expo (PGDX) is set to return from June 26-28 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City — with partner and main presenter Smart Communications — hoping to bring an "unparalleled and seamless gaming experience".

Organized by the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP) and CBZN Perspective, PGDX debuted last year, gathering everyone in the industry (players and developers) in a celebration of all things gaming.

Last year's PGDX saw independent game developers leaving a lasting impression on different game investors, both local and abroad which this year's expo hopes to replicate.

The coming PGDX will once again see different gaming and development workshops and panels, a showcase of different gaming technologies and latest games, and give up and coming game developers a chance to connect with gaming professionals. 

The Indie Game Stars is also making a comeback, with 85 confirmed indie game developers (both local and foreign) showcasing their game to PGDX attendees.

Tickets to the event are available via the Expo's official website. Attendees may choose from either a Workshop Pass to have access to the event floor and all the workshops, or an Expo Pass for those who prefer to explore the event floor.

