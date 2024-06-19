^

Sports

Two MPL teams vie in Esports WC

The Philippine Star
June 19, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Team Liquid ECHO PH and Falcons APBren will fly the Philippine flag as they compete in the first ever Esports World Cup slated in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.

Both teams earned the right to represent the country in the July 4-Aug. 25 event after emerging champion and runner-up in the recent MPL (Mobile Legends Professional League) Philippines Season 13.

They will be competing in the Mid-Season Cup (MSC) of the Esports World Cup where Onic Indonesia is the reigning champion.

“Naglaan kami ng mas maraming oras sa training namin. Three to four weeks ang training days namin. Kaunting days lang ang pahinga namin. Kaya handa na kami bago lumipad (for Riyadh),” said Vincent “Pandora” Unigo of Falcons APBren during the PSA Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

MPL’s Keith Medrano, who joined Unigo in the same session presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, Smart/PLDT and ArenaPlus, the 24/7 sports app in the country, likes the chances of the Filipino gamers to top the event that offers $1 million prize money to the champion.

