Cutiyog sweeps Under-16 events in National Age Group Chess elims

MANILA, Philippines – Teenage chess wonder Jirah Floravie Cutiyog has started to make a reputation of beating local masters when she won a tournament in Imus, Cavite last month over older, higher rated titled foes.

The 15-year-old General Trias native showed her feat there wasn’t a fluke as she dominated the girls’ Under-16 division by sweeping all three titles in her age group — standard, rapid and blitz — in the recently concluded National Age Group Chess Eliminations in Dumaguete City.

The Bethel Academy ninth-grader was untouchable in topping rapid and blitz, which came just day after she also mauled the field in standard that propelled her straight to the grand finals slated June 22 to 30 in Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte where she is again tipped to plow everyone.

In Imus, she has stunned International Master Ronald Bancod, FIDE Masters Mark Jay Bacojo and Roel Abelgas while eking out a surprise draw with World Cup veteran IM Michael Concio, Jr.

She was also blitz and rapid champion in the Calabarzon regionals held in Sta. Rosa, Laguna last April that earned her a spot to the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu next month.

Samantha Umayan, for her part, ruled both the premier rapid and blitz girls’ U18 class while Allan Gabrial Hilario and Keith Adrianne Ilar reigned supreme in the premier open U18 rapid and blitz, respectively, in this event supported by Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria.

Other rapid winners were Apple Rubin (GU14), Hannah Segara (GU12), Khana Kathribne Ventolero (GU10), Chester Acuyong (U16), John Peter Allen Cabales (U14), John Curt Valencia (U12) and Seth David Suico (U10).

Vincent Ryu Dimayuga (U16), Quarl Maverick Vera Cruz (U14), Noel Berlin, Jr. (U12), Adrian Villarojo (U10), Jemaica Mendoza (GU14), Cyreine Borce (GU12) and Maddison Faith Maghari (GU10).